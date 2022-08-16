ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

88-year-old South Carolina woman killed in alligator attack

By Sarah Dewberry
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
Authorities in South Carolina say an alligator killed an 88-year-old woman after she fell into a pond in a gated community.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office told the New York Times that Nancy Becker was possibly gardening near the pond when she slipped into the water.

When deputies responded to the scene Monday around 11:15 a.m., they found the animal guarding the woman's body, ABC News reported.

Officials told USA Today that Becker's body was recovered around 1 p.m.

According to the news outlets, officials say the gator, a 9-foot, 8-inch male, was captured, removed from the pond, and euthanized.

The woman's autopsy will be conducted at the South Medical University of South Carolina, USA Today reported.

This marks the fourth attack by an alligator in the U.S. and the second in the state that has resulted in death, USA Today and The Times reported.

According to the news outlets, a man was killed in June after an alligator dragged him into a retention pond in Myrtle Beach.

WTKR News 3

