Mayor Adams insists ‘no conflict of interest’ in putting casino executive on NYC payroll

By Chris Sommerfeldt, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Timothy Pearson with New York City Eric Adams in Times Square, New York on Jan. 1, 2022. Arturo Holmes/New York Daily News/Arturo Holmes

Mayor Adams waved off concerns Monday over his decision to put a casino executive on the municipal government’s payroll — but refused to divulge whether the city’s ethics watchdog ever cleared the unusual arrangement.

Timothy Pearson, an ex-NYPD officer and a close friend to Adams, quietly landed a job at the city’s Economic Development Corp. in May, allowing him to collect a taxpayer-funded salary while also retaining his job as a security director at the Resorts World Casino in Queens.

But even though Pearson left his Resorts World gig a few days after T he New York Times first reported his city job last week, Adams insisted at an unrelated press conference Monday afternoon that there was nothing fishy about the hire.

“We go by the rules. There is no conflict with Tim Pearson,” Adams told reporters in the Bronx.

Adams would not say, though, if the city Conflicts of Interest Board ever gave Pearson the green light to hold the EDC and casino jobs simultaneously. Instead, the mayor only said Pearson “followed all the rules” before taking on the EDC post.

After the press conference, a City Hall official said the EDC contacted the Conflicts of Interest Board on Pearson’s behalf before he accepted a job at the agency, which is controlled by the mayor and serves as the city’s economic development arm. But the official wouldn’t say if the board provided guidance on the matter.

“We don’t discuss private conversations, but, like I said, Tim is following all applicable laws and guidance,” the official said.

Conflicts Board Executive Director Carolyn Miller declined to say if the panel issued any guidance about Pearson’s appointment, noting that city law precludes her from disclosing any advice given to public servants.

After his Adams administration job came to light, government watchdog advocates suggested Pearson’s dual roles could’ve proven an ethical quagmire, as Resorts World is among a handful of gambling operators seeking a full-scale casino license from the state.

But Adams said such concerns are overblown, as neither Pearson’s EDC or Resorts World jobs involve casino licensing.

“He has nothing to do with siting casinos. He has nothing to do with any business dealings, and if there was, he would recuse himself,” he said. “This is not complicated.”

Comments / 10

Guest
2d ago

Did Adams graduate high school? Does he understand what conflict of interest means? First nepotism and now this. Why doesn’t he hire Colombian drug czars to head the NYPD illegal drugs task force too?

10
Fury Michael
2d ago

the corruption is getting deeper and deeper, we need a recall election. or else chaos will ensue.

longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Adams’ trash problem

Mayor Eric Adams came into office vowing to clean up the city’s streets both literally and metaphorically — to tamp down on rising crime and disorder, but also to spruce up notoriously dirty streets. The crime part of that equation, as has been well documented, isn’t going great so far. Turns out the trash part isn’t going so well either.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
theforumnewsgroup.com

Adams Announces Investment in NYC Workers and Employers

Photo Courtesy of Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office. “All New Yorkers deserve to earn a living wage and share in our city’s prosperity,” Mayor Adams said. Mayor Eric Adams on Monday announced the launch of New York City Pathways to Industrial and Construction Careers (PINCC), a new talent development initiative that will help place nearly 2,300 low-income New Yorkers on the trajectory to careers in two high-growth sectors of the city’s economy over the next three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

What Allen knows: Weisselberg, Donald and the Trump Organization

We were right last year when we said the Manhattan DA seemed to have the goods against the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer: When Allen Weisselberg Thursday pled guilty to 15 felonies for pocketing more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation over many years — a rent-free apartment, car payments, school tuition for his grandkids and more — he admitted that he ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NY1

Mayor endorses state Senate candidate with history of controversy

While avoiding weighing in on races for Congress, Mayor Eric Adams is not staying on the sidelines of critical state Senate races this election cycle. This week, he threw his weight behind a controversial candidate in a Brooklyn state Senate race. The mayor endorsed Rev. Conrad Tillard, a political newcomer...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Free parking monopoly: Placard abuse continues on the streets of NYC

Parked on Amsterdam Ave. in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine last Tuesday evening was a black 2019 Mercedes-Benz S560 4MATIC sedan. However, it wasn’t the lux wheels that caught our eye, but the New York license plate: NY ASSEMBLY 92. This was the car of an assemblymember, not Tom Abinanti from the 92nd District in Westchester, but No. 92 by seniority. As the Manhattan Democratic ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable

NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York to house migrants, homeless in famed Times Square hotel

New York City will be converting a famed luxury hotel into a shelter for homeless people and migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., according to a Tuesday report. The hotel, Row NYC, sits right in Times Square and will have an undisclosed number of floors devoted to the shelter, according to the New York Post. Staffers at the hotel say negotiations are ongoing, but the refit is likely to be done within the next two months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio

A long-vacant MTA parking lot in Hell’s Kitchen is officially set to become affordable housing after the City Council voted to approve construction on The Lirio project — and Stile’s Farmers Market will be offered the retail space at the site. “My administration is committed to making New York a ‘City of Yes’ for all […] The post Vacant MTA Parking Lot to Become Affordable Housing as City Council Approves The Lirio appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Ex-Eastern District prosecutor Maloney mourned in Brooklyn

The New York legal community on Wednesday mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Andrew J. Maloney, who prosecuted mob boss John Gotti, Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, Brooklyn Democratic political boss Meade Esposito and other high-profile defendants in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC comptroller denies all 4,703 claims over flooding from Ida

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s comptroller’s office shot down the thousands of people who filed financial claims against the city in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Historic flooding from the drenching downpours destroyed the homes of many in 2021. In the aftermath, 4,703 people filed complaints with the city because of the flooding, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
