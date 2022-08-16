Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman DL Jaheim Oatis continues to be a highlight in fall camp
Nick Saban has his best depth on the defensive line at Alabama for the first time since 2016. The Crimson Tide has several veterans, second-year players, and freshmen up front. Jaheim Oatis, a freshman from Columbia, Miss., has been the biggest highlight of preseason camp. As a four-star in the...
tdalabamamag.com
Traeshon Holden has next: Alabama receiver has big-time final scrimmage
Alabama has a deep rotation at the wide receiver position, but a veteran name is stepping up. Traeshon Holden, a junior, stood out for the Crimson Tide during Saturday’s scrimmage. In the final game-like practice of fall camp, Nick Saban told reporters Holden had four to five catches. The...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage
Alabama receivers stepping up, first-team defense looks the part in second scrimmage https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/08/20/alabama-receivers-stepping-up-defense-strong-second-scrimmage/">. A much more pleased Nick Saban took the podium Saturday after Alabama’s final scrimmage of fall camp. He discussed Seth McLaughlin (offensive lineman) and Eli Ricks (cornerback) getting held out, but he was happy with the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Nick Saban evaluates Alabama’s second scrimmage
Alabama completed its second and final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and head coach Nick Saban addressed the media following sharing his thoughts on the team’s performance. After an inconsistent showing last weekend, the wide receivers seemed to clear things up a bit today as Saban reported that...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star RB commit Justice Haynes excited to run behind Alabama’s ‘big and mean’ 2023 OL class
Justice Haynes kicked off his senior campaign with a very impressive performance against a tough Thompson defense. Buford defeated the Warriors 38-7 in a game that was a defensive slugfest early on. Haynes finished the evening with more than 150 all-purpose yards, including a 97-yard kick return and a 22-yard touchdown run. He told Touchdown Alabama Thompson’s defense was the best one he ever went up against and gave props to five-star defensive end and Clemson commit, Peter Woods.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season
Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
Three Tide Transfers Land on Preseason All-Transfer Team
Alabama transfers Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, and Tyler Steen have landed on the 247Sports' 2022 All-Transfer Team. Gibbs transferred to Alabama from Georgia Tech. While with the Yellow Jackets, he saw time as both a rusher and receiver. He attempted 232 rushes for 1,206 yards and eight touchdowns, plus grabbed 60 receptions for 773 yards, and five touchdowns in his two seasons in Atlanta, Ga. The junior running back ranked at No. 4 on the list.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Alabama commits play this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off in several states this week, and multiple Alabama commits will be in action. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s 2022 verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. *Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama continues to make preparations for its second scrimmage
Alabama returned to the practice field on Wednesday as it continued to make preparations for its second scrimmage of fall camp. So far the Crimson Tide has been dealing with a few injuries, particularly in the secondary of late. Cornerbacks Khyree Jackson (groin) and Eli Ricks (back) have both found their way to the injury list as the competition continues for the starting roles.
Former Alabama 5-Star Reportedly Transferring To Big Ten
Former Alabama linebacker Eyabi Anoma is transferring to Michigan. Following multiple reports noticing his inclusion on the team's directory, Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf confirmed to The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis that the former five-star recruit has enrolled and will join the Wolverines as a graduate transfer. Anoma committed to...
Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
