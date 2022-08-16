Read full article on original website
Dry and HOT!!
High pressure continues to drive daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits, with overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend with the hottest temperatures arriving today. Excessive heat advisories remain in place for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for parts of...
Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane's most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College's PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. "We did soccer in the...
All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire, 12 miles west of St. John, has burned 7,381 acres of rangeland, stubble and standing wheat, according to a press release from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire is 80% contained. Crews are mopping up the perimeter, to further...
North Idaho State Fair celebrates 100 years of fun, food and festivities
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Right now, major preparations are underway for the North Idaho State Fair that opens on August 19 and goes through August 28. This year is unlike any other, however, because they are celebrating 100 years. To celebrate, they have commemorative coins that people can buy as...
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home," said Amy Haynes. "You just don’t think stuff like that...
Spokane County: 78-year-old Gerald Krug found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gerald Krug has been located in the area of Challis, Idaho. He is safe, and his family has been contacted. Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18...
Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d'Alene; Lakeland opens up winner
Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d'Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. Rigby's defense created four turnovers, including...
Whitman Fire District crews respond to wildfire near Ewan
Crews from all 13 fire districts in Whitman County responded to the Wagner Road Fire on Thursday. The Washington State Fire Marshal's office estimates the fire to be 800 acres and growing. Level 3 evacuations are in place.
KPBX Kids' Concerts return to River Park Square with free family sing-alongs and crafts
Live KPBX Kids’ Concerts are back this September! Join Spokane Public Radio in-person on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. in the atrium of River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave for the first live Kids’ Concert in more than two years. Local musicians Jen Edgren and Jim...
Legendary Washington state high school baseball coach Dave Johnson honored at Spokane Indians game
Spokane native and retired Ephrata High School head baseball coach Dave Johnson, the winningest baseball coach in Washington state history, was honored by the Spokane Indians before their game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on Saturday. Johnson, who graduated from Shadle Park and Whitworth, coached at Ephrata...
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
B-52 Bombers are in Spokane for the first time in more than a decade
Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting four B-52 Bombers until Aug. 19. It's the first time the bombers have been in Spokane in more than a decade. They're visiting the base to perform ACE exercises, which are meant to improve performance in contested environments.
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Northwest Christian grad Silas Perreiah a welcomed return to EWU's backfield after missing all of 2021 with injuries
On the last play of the last drive of Eastern Washington’s first preseason scrimmage on Friday, Silas Perreiah crossed the goal line. It was the first time the sophomore running back had done that in a game or scrimmage setting in nearly three years after scoring 74 times as a prep star at 2B Northwest Christian in Colbert.
'That wasn't our best day': Eastern Washington rushing attack shines in otherwise 'inconsistent' first scrimmage
As a bystander during scrimmages like the one Eastern Washington held on Friday at Roos Field, Aaron Best said he looks more for effort and consistency when assessing the team’s performance. In both aspects, Eastern’s head coach found his team lacking in the first of two preseason scrimmages as...
Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
CAUTION: Video shows moments before Freeman High School shooting
CAUTION: The judge in the Caleb Sharpe sentencing on Friday released the video from the hallways inside Freeman High School that showed the moments before and after Caleb Sharpe opened fire on students. It presented the newsroom with a very sensitive topic: Do we air it/post it/both? News leadership huddled...
Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) reported the suspect of a stabbing on Tuesday was identified and arrested, thanks in part to tips provided by the public. According to SVPD, the victim was walking on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him...
'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
Gunner Talkington front-runner to become Eastern Washington's starting quarterback to begin season
The move onto the Red, as players and coaches refer to Roos Field in Cheney, is symbolically important for the Eastern Washington football team. “Especially the new guys, getting out there for the first time is pretty special,” sixth-year Eagles tight end Dylan Ingram said Thursday. “But also it’s...
