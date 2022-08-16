ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Dry and HOT!!

High pressure continues to drive daytime highs up into the upper 90's and triple digits, with overnight lows in the 50's & 60's through the weekend with the hottest temperatures arriving today. Excessive heat advisories remain in place for Spokane and surrounding areas and excessive heat warnings for parts of...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Indians to host Special Olympics Washington softball fundraiser

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Special Olympics team is getting a one-of-a-kind opportunity to play softball on one of Spokane's most recognizable ballfields, alongside some real-life heroes. The Spokane Pacers–mostly consisting of students from Spokane Community College's PACE program–is taking the diamond by storm. "We did soccer in the...
KHQ Right Now

All evacuations lifted for Wagner Road Fire in Whitman County

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Wagner Road Fire, 12 miles west of St. John, has burned 7,381 acres of rangeland, stubble and standing wheat, according to a press release from the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire is 80% contained. Crews are mopping up the perimeter, to further...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County: 78-year-old Gerald Krug found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gerald Krug has been located in the area of Challis, Idaho. He is safe, and his family has been contacted. Last Updated: Aug. 19 at 2:30 p.m. A Silver Alert has been activated for 78-year-old Gerald Krug. Krug was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 18...
KHQ Right Now

Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
KHQ Right Now

Spokane police responds to two incidents downtown, one shot fired near Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two related incidents Wednesday night, including one where a shot was fired near Riverfront Park. Just before 7 p.m., SPD responded to a call from the 800 block of 3rd Avenue regarding a possible burglary. When police arrived, officers learned employees of a restaurant had been dealing with unruly customers.
KHQ Right Now

CAUTION: Video shows moments before Freeman High School shooting

CAUTION: The judge in the Caleb Sharpe sentencing on Friday released the video from the hallways inside Freeman High School that showed the moments before and after Caleb Sharpe opened fire on students. It presented the newsroom with a very sensitive topic: Do we air it/post it/both? News leadership huddled...
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley stabbing suspect identified with tips from public

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) reported the suspect of a stabbing on Tuesday was identified and arrested, thanks in part to tips provided by the public. According to SVPD, the victim was walking on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue when an unknown assailant approached him...
KHQ Right Now

'Significant' increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County

POST FALLS, Idaho - A major warning from Post Falls first responders came on Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this...
