Hillsboro Police Log: DUII driver escapes flaming car

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Aug. 1-7, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Aug. 1

A victim reported their firearm and the title to their vehicle was stolen from a lock box in an attached garage in the 1900 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue.

A woman was arrested and taken to jail after she threw rocks through the window of a business in the 1000 block of Southwest Baseline Street, shattering it.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

A woman was arrested after it was discovered she had been stealing money from a business in the 2400 block of Northeast Town Center Drive over a period of several months. The total loss was in the thousands of dollars. She was taken to jail.

An officer observed a man standing outside an older red Honda Accord near Northeast 17th Avenue and Sunrise Lane. He ran the plate number as he drove by and found it actually matched a Chevrolet Tahoe. As he circled the block, the man ran when he saw the officer. He was located around the corner and taken into custody after the officer established the man had been operating the vehicle. The vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle out of Portland. The suspect was taken to jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

A man was observed in the 2000 block of Northwest 185th Avenue using a controlled substance in public. When officers attempted to contact him, he ran. Officers located him and took him into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and cited him for the controlled substance use.

A man in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street was contacted by officers after the man was observed seated in the driver's seat of a parked stolen vehicle. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery.

Thursday, Aug. 4

A man was issued a citation in lieu of custody on DUII-related charges after he crashed his car into a tree near Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Airport Road. Prior to emergency services and police arrival, the man was able to get out of his car before it became fully engulfed in flames. The man was transported to a hospital for injuries related to the crash.

A man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he was observed in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street. The officer recognized the man and knew he had outstanding warrants. He was taken to jail.

Friday, Aug. 5

A woman was called in by a passerby who observed her seated outside the safety railing with her feet dangling over the edge in the Washington County Parking Garage. Officers responded, started a dialogue with the woman and successfully convinced her to come to safety. The woman was taken into protective custody and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. The department wishes to note this was an outstanding outcome and underscores the value of the Hillsboro Police Department training all its officers in crisis intervention techniques.

A man was arrested in Shute Park on domestic violence-related crimes after he assaulted his girlfriend and shattered the driver's-side window of her car. He was taken to jail.

Saturday, Aug. 6

A man stole several items of merchandise from a store in the 2000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. As he was running from the store, he dropped most of the stolen merchandise. The man was located a short distance away by officers, who took him into custody. The man was taken to jail, minus a pair of stolen Nike Air Max shoes that he was wearing when he ran out.

A suspect contacted a man using an internet phone and met the unsuspecting victim to purchase a motorcycle in the 800 block of Northeast Lincoln Street. The suspect took the the motorcycle out for a "test drive" and did not return.

Sunday, Aug. 7

A suspect broke into a business in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and stole a safe containing approximately $10,000. The investigation is ongoing.

A 2021 Buick Enclave was taken by an unknown suspect while its owner was unloading groceries in the 5500 block of Northeast Hidden Creek Drive. The vehicle was recovered a short time later, a few blocks away.

Editor's note: There are around-the-clock resources available for anyone who is experiencing thoughts of self-harm.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988. It is staffed 24/7 and can also be reached via text message.

Other resources include:

• Washington County Crisis Line: 503-291-9111

• Oregon Youthline: 1-877-968-8491

• Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline: 1-800-923-4357

