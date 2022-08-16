ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: DUII driver escapes flaming car

By Hillsboro Police Department
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MxjUZ_0hJK4GJg00 The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service between Aug. 1-7, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Monday, Aug. 1

A victim reported their firearm and the title to their vehicle was stolen from a lock box in an attached garage in the 1900 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue.

A woman was arrested and taken to jail after she threw rocks through the window of a business in the 1000 block of Southwest Baseline Street, shattering it.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

A woman was arrested after it was discovered she had been stealing money from a business in the 2400 block of Northeast Town Center Drive over a period of several months. The total loss was in the thousands of dollars. She was taken to jail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJK4GJg00

An officer observed a man standing outside an older red Honda Accord near Northeast 17th Avenue and Sunrise Lane. He ran the plate number as he drove by and found it actually matched a Chevrolet Tahoe. As he circled the block, the man ran when he saw the officer. He was located around the corner and taken into custody after the officer established the man had been operating the vehicle. The vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle out of Portland. The suspect was taken to jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

A man was observed in the 2000 block of Northwest 185th Avenue using a controlled substance in public. When officers attempted to contact him, he ran. Officers located him and took him into custody on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and cited him for the controlled substance use.

A man in the 7300 block of Northeast Butler Street was contacted by officers after the man was observed seated in the driver's seat of a parked stolen vehicle. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and forgery.

Thursday, Aug. 4

A man was issued a citation in lieu of custody on DUII-related charges after he crashed his car into a tree near Northeast Brookwood Parkway and Airport Road. Prior to emergency services and police arrival, the man was able to get out of his car before it became fully engulfed in flames. The man was transported to a hospital for injuries related to the crash.

A man was arrested on outstanding warrants after he was observed in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Southeast Maple Street. The officer recognized the man and knew he had outstanding warrants. He was taken to jail.

Friday, Aug. 5

A woman was called in by a passerby who observed her seated outside the safety railing with her feet dangling over the edge in the Washington County Parking Garage. Officers responded, started a dialogue with the woman and successfully convinced her to come to safety. The woman was taken into protective custody and taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. The department wishes to note this was an outstanding outcome and underscores the value of the Hillsboro Police Department training all its officers in crisis intervention techniques.

A man was arrested in Shute Park on domestic violence-related crimes after he assaulted his girlfriend and shattered the driver's-side window of her car. He was taken to jail.

Saturday, Aug. 6

A man stole several items of merchandise from a store in the 2000 block of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway. As he was running from the store, he dropped most of the stolen merchandise. The man was located a short distance away by officers, who took him into custody. The man was taken to jail, minus a pair of stolen Nike Air Max shoes that he was wearing when he ran out.

A suspect contacted a man using an internet phone and met the unsuspecting victim to purchase a motorcycle in the 800 block of Northeast Lincoln Street. The suspect took the the motorcycle out for a "test drive" and did not return.

Sunday, Aug. 7

A suspect broke into a business in the 11000 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and stole a safe containing approximately $10,000. The investigation is ongoing.

A 2021 Buick Enclave was taken by an unknown suspect while its owner was unloading groceries in the 5500 block of Northeast Hidden Creek Drive. The vehicle was recovered a short time later, a few blocks away.

Editor's note: There are around-the-clock resources available for anyone who is experiencing thoughts of self-harm.

If you or someone else is in immediate, life-threatening danger, call 911.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988. It is staffed 24/7 and can also be reached via text message.

Other resources include:

• Washington County Crisis Line: 503-291-9111

• Oregon Youthline: 1-877-968-8491

• Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255

• Alcohol & Drug Helpline: 1-800-923-4357

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police report 'officer-involved shooting'

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a Hillsboro police officer was 'attacked' Friday afternoon, Aug. 19.UPDATE: Southeast Washington Street between 10th and 12th avenues has fully reopened and TriMet MAX service has resumed in the area. The Hillsboro Police Department said an officer was "attacked" near Southeast 10th Avenue and Washington Street on Friday afternoon, Aug. 19, leading to what authorities described as an "officer-involved shooting." The incident reportedly occurred at 1 p.m. Friday. Police said the officer was near his patrol vehicle outside the Hillsboro police station when he was attacked. A D V E R T...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
CORBETT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Flaming#Domestic Violence#Hillsboro Police Log#Duii#Southeast 32nd#Northwest 1
The Madras Pioneer

Unexplained crash kills two people west of Antelope

Salem man, 23, and Newberg woman, 24, found dead in stolen car in Wasco CountyA Wasco County landowner found a vehicle crashed on his property with a deceased driver an passenger inside. According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope. "(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it...
ANTELOPE, OR
oregontoday.net

Triple Fatal, Hwy. 101, Lincoln Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 10:40 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 101 near milepost 122. Preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound Chevrolet S-10 Blazer operated by, Matthew Phillips, age (31), of Otis, crossed the center line of the highway and struck a northbound Freightliner Dump Truck operated by, Claude Segerson, age (69), of Otis. The Chevrolet S-10 Blazer came to rest in the northbound lane and the Freightliner Dump Truck left the roadway and went down an embankment. Phillips and his passenger, Christopher Padilla, age (30), of Otis, as well as Segerson were all pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. US 101 was closed for about six (6) hours. OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and OSP/LCSO Chaplains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oregonian

14-year-old, 12-year-old shot in Rocky Butte Natural Area at 3 a.m., one seriously injured

A 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were wounded by gunfire early Thursday morning while sitting in a parked car at the Rocky Butte Natural Area. Paulette Holley, who lives on the 3100 block of Northeast Rocky Butte Lane, told The Oregonian/OregonLive that her Ring security camera woke her up at around 2:30 a.m. when it detected motion and loud music outside. She said she heard gunfire shortly before 3 a.m. as a car drove down her block.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Marion Co., Aug. 17

On Monday August 15, 2022, at about 2:40 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 SB near milepost 277. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Jacob Hernandez-Arellano, age (18), of Salem, was driving southbound and made a lane change from the left lane to the middle lane into the path of a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with trailer, operated by Jasvir Singh, age (52), of Yuba City, California. The vehicles crashed and came to rest a short distance away in the right lane and shoulder. Hernandez-Arellano was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. A juvenile passenger in the Honda Civic received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Salem Memorial Hospital. Singh was not injured. Southbound Interstate 5 was closed for about 2 ½ hours. OSP was assisted by Life Flight, Aurora Fire, Metro West Ambulance, Falck Ambulance, TVFR, Woodburn Fire, and ODOT.
MARION COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
771
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy