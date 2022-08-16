Beaverton incubator changes name to Oregon Startup Center

The Oregon Technology Business Center, now the OSC, has helped grow over 30 companies in Beaverton since 2016.

The Beaverton-based incubator, the Oregon Technology Business Center, announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will change its name to the Oregon Startup Center effective immediately.

The incubator has been heavily involved in growing startups in Beaverton since 2016, when the company founded the Beaverton Startup Challenge. The challenge, which provides funding for startup companies, has invested $25,000 in each of 35 firms since then, according to Beaverton.

"The name change recognizes that the 18-year-old program has worked with many types of startup and fledgling companies, not just technology companies, through its seven-year Beaverton Startup Challenge and its statewide Virtual Incubation Program, which provides training to entrepreneurs throughout Oregon," said Oregon Startup Center executive director Jim McCreight.

In addition to providing funding, the business incubator also provides mentorship and training and helps founders connect with experienced entrepreneurs and business service providers.

The name change also reflects the company's skills, networks, expertise, and experience helping startups address problems from customer discovery to financial literacy and more since it was founded in 2004.

The company grew from helping open-source software firms to all technology sectors and finally, everything else, too.

"OTBC has been a tremendous resource for many emerging businesses in Beaverton," Mayor Lacey Beaty said in a statement, using the old acronym for the incubator. "This new name better reflects the breadth of work that they do, and I hope this helps more entrepreneurs discover the services they offer."

Beaverton is also working on a nonprofit incubator project. The city received $500,000 through federal funds in April.

The Oregon Startup Center works with for-profit companies, but it can still act as a model for the nonprofit incubator, McCreight said in April .