where is it written that your children are supposed to be your slaves and supposed to pay all your bills and take care of you that is a myth that is a delusion and old people's heads if you're not prepared for the future oh well you have no future
And what does she do with her child support some other man has to be paying?? OP is her son, not her man… she should be ashamed but I guarantee you she’s not! He needs to move on and break contact with her until she grows up and takes responsibility for her life and her children!!
there is a HUGE difference between helpinng out with expenses and being made into the sole breadwinner for an entire family. i do feel badly for the younger siblings, being left with that wretched mother, but giving 100% of his income to her is not reasonable.
Related
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
This Dad is Refusing to Pay for His Daughter’s School Supplies & His Reasoning is Surprisingly Justified
My Kids Are Demanding Inheritance From Their Dead Grandma—What Should I Do?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Dear Penny: Can I be forced to pay for my estranged father’s funeral?
Grandmother refuses to care for eighteen month old granddaughter unless she is paid minimum wage
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
'Only Child' Wanting To Cut Off Their Parent Over Inheritance Splits Views
A Husband is Getting Heat from His Family for Asking his SAHM Wife to Find Work — But Reddit Has His Back
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
Dear Penny: Can I Disinherit My Kid for Repeating My Career Mistake?
Dear Penny: Should My Gravely Ill Brother-in-Law Pay for Ruining Our Home?
My aunt said my mother was 'too pregnant' to stay alone in the city but not too pregnant to bake a cake in a hot RV
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 52