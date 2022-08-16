Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Home Depot proposes a third St. Johns County store
The Home Depot proposes to build a store in World Commerce Center, which would be the retailer’s third St. Johns County location. St. Johns County received a preapplication for a 136,014-square-foot building on 14.7 acres at 655 World Commerce Center Parkway. The plans call for a 107,896-square-foot building and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Embassy Suites planned for Glen Kernan Park
Jacksonville is gaining its second Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel. The 176-room property is planned in Glen Kernan Park, the 50-acre mixed-use development at northwest Butler and Hodges boulevards near Mayo Clinic in Florida. Southern Ventures Corp. President and CEO Lowell Larson announced Aug. 18 that the company closed on...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville unemployment edges lower to 2.8% in July
Jacksonville’s unemployment rate edged lower in July but job growth, while still strong, slowed down slightly. The unemployment rate in the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 2.9% in June to 2.8% in July, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Aug. 19.
Broken doors, appliances added to the list of issues inside homes built by Richmond American Homes in Fernandina Beach
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — It's become a pattern. Residents living in homes built by Richmond American Homes continue to reach out for help and share their complaints with First Coast News. Residents of the Amelia Walk community in Fernandina Beach have spent months begging for repairs to crooked windows,...
Jacksonville Daily Record
PulteGroup announces housing projects
PulteGroup announced that sales are open at the 55-plus community at Summer Bay Grand Oaks at 22 Myrtle Oak Court in St. Augustine. The community offers houses on 40-, 50- and 60-foot lots in 15 single-family floor plans starting in the low $300,000s. Amenities include a resort pool featuring lap...
thejaxsonmag.com
Northern St. Johns County: SilverLeaf
Currently under development by St. Augustine-based The Hutson Companies, SilverLeaf is a large master-planned community located between County Road 210 and State Road 16, just west of Interstate 95 in Northern St. Johns County. No stranger to large-scaled developments in Northeast Florida, The Hutson Companies also developed OakLeaf Plantation in Clay County and Johns Creek in St. Johns County.
Free food distributions from Feeding Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, fla — Get fresh groceries from one of the neighborhood distributions, free of charge!. 7 a.m. With St John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 2400 Mayport Rd. 8 a.m. With Church of Christ Odessa located at 854 Odessa Dr E. 10 a.m. With Revitalize Arlington, Inc. located...
St. Augustine house that was shelter to Civil Rights activists facing possible demolition, relocation
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Patti Berry and her husband, David Manaute purchased the Canright house in 2021. They've spent their time and a lot money preserving the house and its historical legacy. "We want people to feel the feeling when you get when you come in and see and...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware opens in St. Johns Town Center
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, which has been open for a few weeks, scheduled the grand opening of its St. Johns Town Center store for Sept. 3. Its hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The company opened its first Jacksonville store at 4643 River City Drive,...
City says drainage issues in Jacksonville Thursday were on private property
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a messy day Thursday in some parts of Jacksonville like Riverside, where Action News Jax captured a video of flash flooding. A time-lapse of rain coming through was seen on the Skycam network, and a viewer in Durkeeville shared a video of flooding. Action...
Jacksonville Daily Record
DIA approves marina slips along Northbank Riverwalk
The Downtown Investment Authority allocated development rights Aug. 17 for four marina slips to Fidelity National Information Services LLC. The slips will be constructed along the Northbank Riverwalk adjacent to FIS’s headquarters building nearing completion at 323 Riverside Ave. The resolution says the slips will serve to capitalize on...
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School Board races flying under the radar
The Nassau Teachers’ Association endorsed Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus in the two races. In a year of highly politicized School Board campaigns across Florida, along with Gov. Ron DeSantis putting the significant strength of his organization behind more than two dozen candidates, the Nassau County School Board races managed to fly under the radar.
floridapolitics.com
Aaron Bell’s Nassau County Commission bid complicated by DUI charge
District 2 covers the south end of Amelia Island and the southeast portion of Nassau County's eastern mainland. Nassau County Commissioner Aaron Bell went into his re-election campaign with momentum. He stuck his neck out on opposing the Riverstone Properties 85-foot towers proposal, which opened up the county to likely continued Bert Harris Act litigation.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic upgrading Cannaday Building at Jacksonville campus
The city issued a permit Aug. 17 for Mayo Clinic to renovate the first-floor public areas of the Cannaday Building at a cost of $2.52 million. Communications Manager Kevin Punsky said Aug. 2 that Mayo Clinic is renovating Kinne Auditorium along with the nearby bathrooms and breakout conference rooms in the building at the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.
News4Jax.com
Roaches, rodents, flies: Local restaurants shut down over safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two restaurants in one shopping center were shut down a week apart because of safety concerns. First, Time Out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard was shut down for rodent and fly activity. A week later — a neighboring restaurant was shut down for the same reason.
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill Opens Larger Palm Coast Store, Expecting $35,000 in Business Per Week
Ribbon-cuttings at local businesses generally attract politicians, government staffers, business owners and some of their employees and friends, the odd curious passer-by. At the ribbon-cutting for Goodwill’s new store on Palm Coast Parkway this morning, most of those gathered around Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin–seemingly the only politician there–were shoppers chomping at the bit to grab their shopping cart and roll in.
thejaxsonmag.com
Lost Jacksonville: The urban core in 1928
West 13th Street near Grand Crossings. The Jacksonville Terminal Company’s railyards from the new Beaver Street viaduct. 21st Street near Pearl Street in Brentwood. East Adams Street near the Gator Bowl. Looking west on Adams Street from Julia Street. Today, this is the site of the new Duval County...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
