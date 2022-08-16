ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart+ Subscribers Now Can Access Paramount's Streaming Service

By Gabrielle Bienasz
 4 days ago
People who subscribe to Walmart+ will soon be able to access the streaming service Paramount+.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the partnership between the two companies, but the project was confirmed in a press release Monday.

"With the addition of Paramount+, we are demonstrating our unique ability to help members save even more and live better by delivering entertainment for less, too," said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart+ in the release.

Walmart+ aims to compete with Amazon Prime and includes a variety of perks like free home grocery delivery, fuel discounts, and now, the Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription, which costs $4.99 a month when you purchase it by yourself. Walmart+ costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year.

It's cheaper than Prime, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

As CNBC notes, Paramount's streamer includes things like Spongebob Squarepants and The Godfather.

It's another chess board move in the increasingly intricate world of streaming services: Netflix is getting into advertising and will add a tier with commercials, HBO Max is merging with Discovery+, and Disney+, including ESPN+ and Hulu, just surpassed Netflix for total subscribers.

Walmart posted an 8.2% year-over uptick in quarterly revenue in its most recent earnings report on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

