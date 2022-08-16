Read full article on original website
McFaddin-Ward House announces their new lecture series
BEAUMONT, TX — The McFaddin-Ward House has announced their 2022-2023 lecture series line up. They have worked hard to create a desirable like up with topics that are both local and national. Featuring The Port of Beaumont, Magnolia Cemetery, historical monuments, and folk artist from all over America. Check...
How to help an organization build beds for children in need
BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Orangefield ISD receives Walmart Giving grant
ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield ISD is happy to share that they have received a grant from Walmart Giving. This grant money will is being used to purchase a set of novels for the junior high students. Orangefield strives to provide the best education for their students while using grant funds to expand their resources.
Man electrocuted at SRA building construction site
ORANGE — An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was electrocuted at the site of a building under construction for the Sabine River Authority in Orange, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. Capt....
JCSO seeks assistance in identifying auto burglary suspects
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the community in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. Several guns have been taken from parked vehicles in recent weeks. Some cars were left unlocked, while others had their windows broken. These two young men, among others,...
