Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. Article continues below...
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash
Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Anne Heche's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's cause of death has been determined by officials. The Six Days, Seven Nights star died from inhalation and thermal injuries stemming from a car crash on Aug. 5, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News. Per the coroner's office, other "significant conditions" that contributed to her death included a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Woman Whose House Anne Heche Crashed Into Speaks: It's 'Devastating'
According to the GoFundMe set up for Lynne Mishele, the business owner "lost her entire lifetime of possessions."
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Slams Rumors Late Actress Was 'Crazy'
The late actress and Canadian actor were together for over a decade.
Anne Heche Said Ellen Helped 'Cancel' Her in Final Interview About Ex
Heche, who passed away on August 12, spoke publicly for the last time about her relationship with comedian DeGeneres during a podcast episode.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actor Anne Heche 'expected to pull through' following fiery Los Angeles crash, ex says
Anne Heche is in stable condition, a spokesperson for the actor said Saturday, a day after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The crash into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a “heavy fire,” which was put out in a little more than an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two email alerts.
Anne Heche Deserved So Much Better From Hollywood—and Us
Anne Heche’s family mourned the actress’ passing on Friday after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home in a fiery wreck last week.“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” her family said in a statement. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”A representative told The Daily Beast that Heche...
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
Anne Heche’s Exes Speak Out Following Her Death: Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More
Honoring a loved one. Anne Heche’s exes are speaking out after the actress was declared dead following the car crash that left her in critical condition.. "This is a sad day," the Six Days Seven Nights actress' ex Ellen DeGeneres tweeted on Friday, August 12, following the news of Heche's death. "I'm sending Anne's children, […]
FOXBusiness
Anne Heche 2001 memoir 'Call Me Crazy' selling as 'collectible' for $749 online after late actress's death
Anne Heche’s book, "Call Me Crazy: A Memoir," was listed for sale for $749 through an Amazon reseller days after her death following a car crash in Los Angeles. Her book was originally released in September 2001 and detailed aspects of her mental health journey as she navigated a traumatic childhood with claims of sexual abuse in addition to her high-profile relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support,” spokeswoman Holly Baird...
