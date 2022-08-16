ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt gives State of the State address to Tulsa's Chamber

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt spoke at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s State of the State luncheon Thursday afternoon. He used the chance to stress what he believes is a strong business acumen heading into a tough November election. This was not the state of Oklahoma’s State...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Person
Kevin Stitt
KTUL

Grief center to provide support for students after receiving $100,000 grant

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One in 11 Oklahoma children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Tristesse Grief Center. The Tristesse Grief Center is a non-profit organization offering counseling, outreach and community education for those who are grieving. The center will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma's blind community will soon be able to vote from home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The blind community in Oklahoma will soon be able to vote from home. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law giving blind people the ability to vote without having a ballot read to them. The Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State will create...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

PSO to improve Broken Arrow streetlights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin converting Broken Arrow streetlights that will offer brighter roadways, street corners, and public spaces for homeowners, drivers, and law enforcement. The LED conversion of 5,185 PSO-owned street lights is set to begin Monday, August 22. A map...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

AAA offering educators membership discounts, $50 gift cards

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is offering educators in Oklahoma a discounted membership and a $50 gift card to replenish personal funds spent on their classrooms. AAA says the goal of the program is offset out-of-pocket purchase teacher often make for classroom and school supplies for their students. Anyone working in any capacity in an education institution is eligible.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot with evening storm chances

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A comfortable start this morning will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. A cold front in southern Kansas will move through Green Country tonight, increasing storm chances later today. Expect skies to stay mostly cloudy through the day. The afternoon should start to fire...
ENVIRONMENT

