KTUL
Oklahoma law allows students to take off in aviation core curriculum classes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is supporting students hoping to take flight in aviation careers. Our state is now the top spot in the nation for high school aviation curriculum. At Will Rogers Airport on Friday, Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 1147 into law. The law allows students...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt issues executive order aimed at supporting Oklahoma educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Friday to protect Oklahoma teachers' and school district employees' First Amendment rights by fighting back against teachers' unions. With the executive order in place, Oklahoma educators will be assured of the freedom to decide whether or not...
KTUL
Brick reportedly thrown at Representative Roberts' window
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Labor Commissioner candidate, Representative Sean Roberts, has responded to an incident in which a brick was thrown at his home. “I have seen some dirty campaigning in Oklahoma in my life, and have been a part of some heated races in my six terms in the Oklahoma House of Representatives,” said Representative Roberts. “Nothing was as dirty as what recently happened to my home and family.”
KTUL
Gov. Stitt gives State of the State address to Tulsa's Chamber
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt spoke at the Tulsa Regional Chamber’s State of the State luncheon Thursday afternoon. He used the chance to stress what he believes is a strong business acumen heading into a tough November election. This was not the state of Oklahoma’s State...
KTUL
Oklahomans split on gender affidavit requirement for student-athletes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents of Oklahoma student-athletes are finding a surprising new form in their paperwork. They now have to fill out an annual gender affidavit stating that their son or daughter is the gender they were born as. Some believe this paperwork is silly but necessary to...
KTUL
Some worry teachers won't talk about Tulsa Race Massacre because of Oklahoma's CRT law
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Oklahoma's recently passed law that bans the teaching of critical race theory in schools could give pause to teachers when it comes to some history lessons, including the Tulsa Race Massacre, according to Shawna Mott-Wright, president of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association. The law bans...
KTUL
Mustang schools filed appeal to 'be able to tell the facts' over accreditation downgrade
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Mustang Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent is speaking for the first time since the district appealed the State's decision to lower the district's accreditation following a violation of Critical Race Theory in schools. MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley spoke with Fox 25 for the first time...
KTUL
National chapter condemns lawsuit filed by Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The national chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is speaking out against a lawsuit recently filed by its Oklahoma chapter. The Oklahoma chapter recently filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen Jr., who was appointed by Stitt to represent the chapter.
KTUL
Grief center to provide support for students after receiving $100,000 grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One in 11 Oklahoma children will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18, according to the Tristesse Grief Center. The Tristesse Grief Center is a non-profit organization offering counseling, outreach and community education for those who are grieving. The center will...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma's blind community will soon be able to vote from home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The blind community in Oklahoma will soon be able to vote from home. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law giving blind people the ability to vote without having a ballot read to them. The Office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State will create...
KTUL
Polio will 'very likely' come to Oklahoma, expert says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — First it was COVID. Then it was monkeypox. And now polio has been detected in New York City. One of Oklahoma’s top infectious disease experts said the virus will “very likely” come to Green Country, too. According to the CDC, polio hadn’t...
KTUL
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
KTUL
PSO to improve Broken Arrow streetlights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma will begin converting Broken Arrow streetlights that will offer brighter roadways, street corners, and public spaces for homeowners, drivers, and law enforcement. The LED conversion of 5,185 PSO-owned street lights is set to begin Monday, August 22. A map...
KTUL
AAA offering educators membership discounts, $50 gift cards
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is offering educators in Oklahoma a discounted membership and a $50 gift card to replenish personal funds spent on their classrooms. AAA says the goal of the program is offset out-of-pocket purchase teacher often make for classroom and school supplies for their students. Anyone working in any capacity in an education institution is eligible.
KTUL
Early voting for Oklahoma runoff election begins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Early voting for the Oklahoma runoff election starts today and lasts through Saturday. It's a great option for people who can't make it to the polls on Tuesday or for those who might not want to deal with Election Day crowds. This election will decide...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot with evening storm chances
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A comfortable start this morning will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. A cold front in southern Kansas will move through Green Country tonight, increasing storm chances later today. Expect skies to stay mostly cloudy through the day. The afternoon should start to fire...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo has announced the names of its Sumatran tiger cubs. The zoo announced that the cubs, one male and one female, will be named Luna and Bob. Luna's name was chosen by the zoo's carnivore caretaker staff. Bob was named after Bob...
KTUL
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
