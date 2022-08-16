ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Paige Spiranac Weighs In On The Fernando Tatis Jr. PEDs Situation: “Make Steroids Legal”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The talk of the MLB baseball world over the past few days has been about Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most electric player in the league right now, testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs).

Of course, Tatis is 100% denying the accusations, saying he would never knowingly take the ‘roids, and hell, his father even blamed the whole thing on his son’s hair.

Needless to say, a lot is at stake for the star player for the San Diego Padres, considering he signed a $340 million contract, and he’s now facing an 80 game suspension from the league.

The MLB Players Association has taken Tatis’s side, saying in a statement that he:

“Inadvertently took a medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol.”

However, one famous influencer isn’t taking that bait, and it’s no other than former professional golfer, current model and sports influence, Paige Spiranac. Paige was also recently named Maxim’s 2022 Sexiest Woman Alive, so that’s on the resume as well.

But with everybody and their brother giving their two cents worth on the whole situation, and how it should be handled, Spiranac thought it would be a good idea to join in on the fun.

She said in a video she posted to Twitter:

“Hello everyone, let’s talk about steroids. So Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended for PEDs and he was like ‘I would never… it’s just ringworm and I know this medication would be banned.’

So you’re telling me he went to the doctor and the doctor was like ‘Tatis! One of the most valuable players in the league making $340 million.. everyone’s counting on you… Let’s just risk it, let’s just see what happens with this medication.’

No, he knew what he was doing. He knew he was taking steroids like a ton of other players. I don’t like how these baseball players are like ‘I’m so disappointed…’ You have done the same thing. You’ve done the same thing.”

And sure enough, she gave her solution:

“So how do we fix this? We make steroids legal. Have some transparency in the sport. I’m going to say that again, let’s make steroids legal. I want to see these guys doing superhuman things… Hitting home runs.

And while we’re at it, Pete Rose and Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame. Simple and easy as that.”

Shoot, I’m here for it.

More steroids equals more home runs, which means more runs scored, and more fun to watch.

Even Jose Canseco, the most credible and reliable source in MLB history *sarcasm*, says PEDs improves everyday life, so why not?

Although, David “Big Papi” Ortiz’s was perhaps one of the funniest.

“MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we’re talking about an amazing player.”

So you’re blaming the MLB for letting the news out? As if to say we should protect players from the news when they get busted for cheating? Don’t you think people will wonder why he’s missing 80 games?

Hilarious…

Either way, it sounds like the Padres are pretty pissed off about the whole ordeal. GM AJ Preller has some pretty harsh comments for Tatis Jr. calling into question his patterns of immature behavior.

Comments / 68

Black_Vet
2d ago

any athlete in any sport who uses PED's, steroids or uses any type of drug to cheat should be instantly and permanently expelled

Reply(7)
20
Garry Euler
2d ago

She’s not even a golfer she’s a exhibitionist!!!! She spends more time in front of a camera than a golf ball!!!

Reply(7)
25
James Sargent
2d ago

It’s easy to make drugs legal to avoid the problem but that’s not the solution. One addition the the rule would be ineligible for the Hall of Fame. That would make them think about using them

Reply(1)
4
