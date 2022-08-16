ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game

By Dani Medina
Photo: Texas Lottery

A Texas woman is now the proud owner of a brand new pick-up truck after trying her luck in a scratch-off ticket lottery game!

Norma Rutiaga entered the Chevrolet Silverado Promotional Second-Chance Drawings in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch ticket game and won a 2022 Silverado truck, the Texas Lottery announced over the weekend.

Rutiaga, from Harlingen, reportedly picked up her brand spankin' new truck — which retails for over $50,000 — from Gillman Chevrolet this week, according to KDAF .

In more Texas Lottery news, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

Furthermore, an Arlington resident claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.

