Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Related
Yardbarker
The Steelers Lose 2 Key Players To Season-Ending Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to build on their unexpected playoff appearance last season. They are doing so by finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger who retired after 18 seasons. Mitchell Trubisky will most likely take over from him, while Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are the backups. They have also...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL・
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps
LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Saturday
In their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Mitchell Trubisky started the game at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers while Mason Rudolph and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett finished the game. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his starting quarterback decision....
Yardbarker
Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have waived/injured running back Master Teague III and have signed Max Borghi to their 85-man roster. Teague was carted off the field earlier in the week with a left ankle injury. He was seen walking the sideline the rest of camp in a boot and using a crutch.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Running Back Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers waived a running back to pluck a recently released rusher off the scrap heap. On Thursday afternoon, the team waived Master Teague III, who was carted off the field after suffering a low ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice. The Steelers signed Max Borghi two days after getting waived by the Denver Broncos.
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers DT Cam Heyward suffers ankle injury at practice
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward gave all of Steeler Nation a collective heart attack on Thursday when he was carted off the practice field. Heyward suffered an ankle injury and left with it iced. But thankfully it was largely a false alarm. Those in attendance noted that Heyward returned...
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers Second Preseason Game
Kenny Pickett has slowly climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart during training camp. He took practice snaps primarily with the third team during OTAs but has since stepped up to take reps with the second-teamers in recent weeks. His standout debut against the Seattle Seahawks in last weekend's preseason opener seems to have cemented him as the backup to presumed starter Mitch Trubisky.
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson Delivers Praise to Former Georgia Standout George Pickens
The George Pickens bandwagon is still accepting riders, although it’s getting a bit crowded. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver is dripping with hype, with teammate and fellow receiver Diontae Johnson only adding to it. Pickens made his debut in Pittsburgh’s first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday...
Comments / 0