2 $25,000-Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas: Are You A Winner?

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
The Texas Lottery is looking for two residents to come forward and claim their lottery prizes!

Two tickets winning $25,000 each were sold in Texas from the August 12 drawing, according to the Texas Lottery . The top prize-winning tickets in the Cash Five game were sold in Lufkin and Anthony. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

One ticket, which was a Quick Pick, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2018 Antonio Street in Anthony. The other, which was not a Quick Pick, was purchased at a Valero On The Road at 2909 E. Denman Avenue.

Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.

In more Texas lottery news, an Arlington resident claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.

Furthermore, a woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.

