Texas Resident Now A Millionaire After Claiming Monster Lottery Prize

Photo: Getty Images

One Texas resident is now a millionaire after claiming a huge lottery prize this week!

The person from Arlington won a whopping $1.75 million in the Texas Two Step lottery game for the August 8 drawing. The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless, according to the Texas Lottery . The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (4-11-17-33) and the Bonus Ball (9).

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000 and keep rolling until there's a winner.

In more lottery news, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).

Furthermore, a woman from Harlingen won a brand new Chevy Silverado Truck in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch-off ticket game over the weekend.