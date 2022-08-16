ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show

By Brittney Baird, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head.

Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA.

“While this agency doesn’t make a habit of going out and handling every injured animal, this animal was in distress, and we felt like we could make a difference for it,” Barry Cross of the TWRA said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6LFZ_0hJJyfVz00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CApX_0hJJyfVz00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo012_0hJJyfVz00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEPUd_0hJJyfVz00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA wildlife officers located and tranquilize the buck before extracting the bolt and applying medicine, according to a news release. Cross told WKRN the buck only suffered an injury to his nasal cavity.

TWRA officers believe the buck was shot out of season by a would-be poacher. The agency is aware of multiple cases of people hunting out of season each year, but the situations aren’t always as blatant as this one.

“The laws are in place so everybody follows the same rule, they follow the same path, and when it becomes hunting season, everyone has the same opportunity,” Cross said.

Man poached deer, sometimes while drunk, to relieve ‘frustration,’ state’s DNR says

The TWRA reminded residents that deer season is not open until August 26 to 28, when licensed hunters can participate in a private-land hunt for antlered deer.

The TWRA would like anyone with information related to this incident to email Sumner County Wildlife Officer Montana Michelson or call the Region II Office at (615) 781-6622.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Sports
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow Bolt#Deer Hunting#Wkrn#Twra
wjle.com

Suspected Drug Dealer Busted by Sheriff’s Department

A suspected drug dealer was busted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department last week after a search of his home yielded a variety of drugs, weapons, a vehicle with an altered VIN number, and a large amount of cash. 39-year-old Nathan Joe Trapp of Magness Road, Smithville is under...
SMITHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
8 News Now

Ex-Raider Nassib happy in return to Tampa Bay

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carl Nassib has a new number with one of his old teams, and the outside linebacker couldn’t be happier playing with Shaq Barrett again even if their Tampa Bay reunion came Wednesday in a different city. “Shaq was killing it today,” Nassib said. “I mean he’s an All-Pro guy, and I’m excited […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
NASHVILLE, TN
8 News Now

8 News Now

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy