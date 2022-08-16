ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Ex-Cleveland GM Urging Browns To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo, 'Save Your Season'

If Michael Lombardi was still the general manager in Cleveland ... he tells TMZ Sports that's exactly the move he'd make following Watson's newly announced 11-game suspension. Lombardi, who was the GM in Berea, Ohio for one season back in 2013, said because of the new length of Watson's ban ... he isn't sure the QB will be ready for game action for at least a few weeks after his suspension concludes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Ned Beatty
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Nelly
Person
Vince Carter
Person
Rick Moranis
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos

Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
FOOTBALL
TMZ.com

Jerry Jones Brushes Off Antonio Brown's Cowboys Interest, We Have Young Guys

If Antonio Brown wants Jerry Jones to call him, it won't be about making him a Dallas Cowboy ... 'cause the legendary owner says he'd rather give his young receivers a chance. The former Buccaneer spoke about his NFL future with TMZ Sports last week ... and while he has a boomin' rap career, it definitely sounded like he wasn't ready to step away from the game just yet -- saying, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer

With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Giants#American Football#Nfl Qb#Espn#Classic Rudy#Bq#The Ny Giants
TMZ.com

Zach And Julie Ertz Welcome Son, Madden, 'You Are So Loved'

Zach and Julie Ertz are officially parents -- the couple just welcomed their newborn son, Madden!!. "One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved," Ertz wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card Sells For $720K, Breaks Record

Even posthumously, Hank Aaron continues to set records ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned one of his rookie cards just sold for over $700K, making it the most expensive Aaron card EVER. Aaron's famous 1954 Topps piece netted $720K at auction on Thursday night -- easily surpassing the old record...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy