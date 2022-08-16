Read full article on original website
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Paige Spiranac Has 3-Word Reaction To Viral Mike Tomlin Story
Paige Spiranac is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Spiranac saw the story that Jay Glazer posted about Tomlin and only needed three words to describe how she was feeling. "I love Tomlin," Spiranac tweeted. According to Glazer, Tomlin saw some kids fighting in the street...
Ex-Cleveland GM Urging Browns To Trade For Jimmy Garoppolo, 'Save Your Season'
If Michael Lombardi was still the general manager in Cleveland ... he tells TMZ Sports that's exactly the move he'd make following Watson's newly announced 11-game suspension. Lombardi, who was the GM in Berea, Ohio for one season back in 2013, said because of the new length of Watson's ban ... he isn't sure the QB will be ready for game action for at least a few weeks after his suspension concludes.
Giants' Evan Neal named one of NFL's 'most disappointing rookies' so far
When the New York Giants drafted Alabama tackle Evan Neal, everyone believed it was a solid choice. Neal’s size and athleticism are something the Giants line needs, but it hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns for Neal since he joined the Giants. His struggles showed up in training...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares New Racy Photos
Earlier this week, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Jerry Jones Brushes Off Antonio Brown's Cowboys Interest, We Have Young Guys
If Antonio Brown wants Jerry Jones to call him, it won't be about making him a Dallas Cowboy ... 'cause the legendary owner says he'd rather give his young receivers a chance. The former Buccaneer spoke about his NFL future with TMZ Sports last week ... and while he has a boomin' rap career, it definitely sounded like he wasn't ready to step away from the game just yet -- saying, "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!"
Look: ESPN Announces Decision On CFB Analyst Jesse Palmer
With the college football season just around the corner, ESPN has announced a new deal for Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who joined ESPN in 2007, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. The plan is for Palmer to continue working in the studio alongside Matt Barrie and Joey Galloway....
Julie, Zach Ertz pay homage to NFL legend with newborn son’s name
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, USWNT soccer star Julie Ertz, paid homage to an NFL legend as they named their new son. Former Philadelphia Eagles turned Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is considered a legend, at least in the eyes of Philadelphia fans. Ertz’s touchdown...
Report reveals where Joe Buck, Troy Aikman were for ESPN game
ESPN made one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they snagged the broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman for “Monday Night Football.” The former FOX No. 1 announcing team will give ESPN the upgraded feel it hasn’t had on Monday nights since Jon Gruden returned to coaching.
The NFL Team That Loses the Most Money on Empty Seats
A recent analysis reveals how much each NFL team would have received if all its seats were filled each game.
Zach And Julie Ertz Welcome Son, Madden, 'You Are So Loved'
Zach and Julie Ertz are officially parents -- the couple just welcomed their newborn son, Madden!!. "One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved," Ertz wrote on Instagram. "Beyond grateful to be your Dad. @julieertz and I can't even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents."
Jim Kaat calls one final game, retires from broadcasting
Newly minted Baseball Hall of Fame member Jim Kaat has called his last game from the broadcast booth. Kaat, 83,
MLB・
Hank Aaron 1954 Topps Rookie Card Sells For $720K, Breaks Record
Even posthumously, Hank Aaron continues to set records ... 'cause TMZ Sports has learned one of his rookie cards just sold for over $700K, making it the most expensive Aaron card EVER. Aaron's famous 1954 Topps piece netted $720K at auction on Thursday night -- easily surpassing the old record...
MLB・
