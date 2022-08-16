XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal

It’s been roughly four years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida on June 18, 2018. Now, it looks like justice is finally coming to his family.

NBC Miami reports Robert Allen, one of the four defendants involved in the shooting, is singing on the other three men involved as part of a plea deal. Allen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. “second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm,” his attorney, Jim Lewis, told the local news affiliate.

“More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody,” Lewis continued adding his client is “hoping for a lot better than a life sentence” after accepting the plea deal.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was fatally gunned down in Florida on June 18, 2018. Per WPLG, detectives revealed two armed men approached the vehicle the rapper was in, killed him, and fled the scene with a bag containing $50,000.

The other three defendants, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, face first-degree murder and robbery with firearm charges.

Will XXXTentacion’s Family Be Pleased With This Development

Boatwright is accused of firing the shot that killed the “changes” crafter. In 2020, XXXtentacion’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, took to his Instagram Stories demanding the Boatwright receive the death penalty and Williams, Newsome, and Allen all get life without parole.

Based on how he felt then, the news of Allen probably not getting life will sit well with him, but this does mean Boatwright, Williams, and Newsome will be behind bars for the rest of their lives.

According to prosecutors, Williams and Allen kept tabs on XXXTentacion while he browsed the car dealership. Boatwright and Newsome were directly involved in the altercation that led to the rapper’s death.

Photo: Miami Herald / Getty

