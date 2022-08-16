ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PwsD6_0hJJxYFZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rM5UZ_0hJJxYFZ00

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

It’s been roughly four years since XXXTentacion was fatally shot outside RIVA Motorsports in Florida on June 18, 2018. Now, it looks like justice is finally coming to his family.

NBC Miami reports Robert Allen, one of the four defendants involved in the shooting, is singing on the other three men involved as part of a plea deal. Allen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. “second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm,” his attorney, Jim Lewis, told the local news affiliate.

“More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody,” Lewis continued adding his client is “hoping for a lot better than a life sentence” after accepting the plea deal.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 23, 2023.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was fatally gunned down in Florida on June 18, 2018. Per WPLG, detectives revealed two armed men approached the vehicle the rapper was in, killed him, and fled the scene with a bag containing $50,000.

The other three defendants, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, face first-degree murder and robbery with firearm charges.

Will XXXTentacion’s Family Be Pleased With This Development

Boatwright is accused of firing the shot that killed the “changes” crafter. In 2020, XXXtentacion’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, took to his Instagram Stories demanding the Boatwright receive the death penalty and Williams, Newsome, and Allen all get life without parole.

Based on how he felt then, the news of Allen probably not getting life will sit well with him, but this does mean Boatwright, Williams, and Newsome will be behind bars for the rest of their lives.

According to prosecutors, Williams and Allen kept tabs on XXXTentacion while he browsed the car dealership. Boatwright and Newsome were directly involved in the altercation that led to the rapper’s death.

Photo: Miami Herald / Getty

The post XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Flips, Will Testify Against Three Other Defendents As Part of Plea Deal appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Cringeworthy details emerge in Mystikal’s arrest for alleged rape

Disturbing details have emerged in the arrest of OG rapper Mystikal who has been thrown in jail and subsequently denied bond. According to WBRZ in Baton Rouge, the rapper who was born Michael Lawrence Tyler has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor who was shot dead during no-knock warrant raid on her home

A former Louisville cop is expected to plead guilty to federal charges related to the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead during a no-knock warrant raid on her home in 2020. Kelly Goodlett, 35, who resigned from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) last week, is expected to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Defendants#Shooting#Violent Crime#Riva Motorsports#Nbc Miami
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

Blind rapper sentenced to prison after 247 pounds of meth, 42,000 fentanyl pills seized

SEATTLE — A legally blind rapper known as “Mac Wayne” was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to federal charges. Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” was sentenced to six years in prison with an additional four years of supervised release, as the judge noted “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved,” federal prosecutors said in a news release announcing the sentence.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward

This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy