Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Gavin Lux Home Runs Against Brewers; Mookie Betts Plays Catch With Fan, Chris Martin’s 4 Strikeouts In One Inning

The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO