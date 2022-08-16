Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Gavin Lux Home Runs Against Brewers; Mookie Betts Plays Catch With Fan, Chris Martin’s 4 Strikeouts In One Inning

Read full article on original website
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
The Yankees have a stud bullpen piece sitting in Triple-A they refuse to utilize
The New York Yankees‘ starting pitching has been solid the past few days, but the bullpen has run into a few roadblocks. Notably, on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wandy Peralta and Lou Trivino struggled to mitigate production with a tied game at 0-0. Despite some hardships,...
NBA Fans React To Players Getting Far Better Contracts After Becoming Rich Paul’s Clients: “This Man Got Ben Simmons 35 Million... That’s Insane.”
LeBron James recently signed a massive two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. The new extension binds James till the 2024-25 NBA season if he decides to opt into last year using his player option. James' agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Group, must have played a...
Brian Snitker provides positive injury update on Ozzie Albies
Braves Country has been spoiled in recent days with the news of Michael Harris‘ extension, Mike Soroka‘s flawless first rehab start and winning eight straight games (before last night’s loss). And now, we’re receiving positive news from Brian Snitker regarding Ozzie Albies‘ injury, as he was seen prior to Wednesday’s game on the field working with Ron Washington.
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yankees make outfield shift, preparing to decrease Aaron Hicks’s workload
The New York Yankees have scored one run in their last three games and four runs in their last four games, showcasing one of the worst offensive streaks of any team in baseball this season. Manager Aaron Boone is desperately trying to find a way out of the abyss. Despite narrowly holding onto an AL East lead, the Bombers need support.
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
Randy Arozarena's blast lifts Rays over slumping Yankees
Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run with one out in the first inning and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays hung on to beat the slumping New York Yankees 3-1 on Tuesday night. The Rays won their fourth straight and eighth in their last 12. They moved within nine games of the Yankees in the American League East. It is the first time Tampa Bay's deficit in the division is under double digits since June 13.
Cardinals LHP Steven Matz to throw off mound
Left-hander Steven Matz could be ready to rejoin the Cardinals in September, even if he returns as a reliever. St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Matz will throw off the mound this weekend, less than a month after tearing the MCL in his left knee while fielding a ground ball in Cincinnati.
White Sox use late rally to edge Astros
Yoan Moncada had a two-run single to cap a four-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning that lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 win against the visiting Houston Astros in the opener of a four-game series on Monday night. Astros starter Jose Urquidy left with two outs and...
Derek Fisher Says It's Possible That The Clippers Get To The Finals Before The Lakers: "I Don't Know If LA Is Prepared For The Clippers To Come Out Of The West Before The Lakers Do, But It's Legitimately Possible."
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the best teams in the NBA next year, and many believe that they will have a chance to win the 2023 NBA championship. They have a solid veteran roster with some players that have championship experience such as Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.
Adrian Wojnarowski Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Not Trade 2 First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are in an encouraging position after franchise centerpiece LeBron James agreed on an extension that will see him play in the purple and gold until he's 40 years old. While it looks like LeBron can defy the laws of aging, it doesn't look like that is enough to convince the Lakers to use all their future picks in a trade splash to add depth to the team.
Red Sox win third straight thanks to Alex Verdugo, Christian Arroyo
Alex Verdugo and Christian Arroyo were a combined 6-for-8 and starting pitcher Rich Hill didn't allow a run after the first inning as the visiting Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3 on Wednesday night. Verdugo went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while...
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
Cubs, Pirates DSL affiliates toss no-hitters in same game
There have been three no-hitters thus far during the 2022 MLB season, two of which were combined no-nos. Reid Detmers of the Los Angeles Angels hurled the only complete game no-hitter this year when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on May 10. On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh...
Montgomery wins 3rd straight as Cardinals top Rockies 5-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13...
Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid
Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
