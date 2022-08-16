Read full article on original website
Holcomb names new Department of Workforce Development commissioner
David Adams is the new commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his selection Friday. Adams is leaving the University of Cincinnati where he was the chief innovation officer. He launched the 1819 Innovation Hub in 2018, which connects businesses and academia. “I’m looking forward to...
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
How inflation is influencing politics in a bellwether Florida county
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Americans consistently say the economy is their biggest concern — specifically, the soaring cost of living. For months, polls have indicated that a majority of Americans do not approve of how President Biden has handled the economy. "The cost of living — it's just...
