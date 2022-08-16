Read full article on original website
Our county and state parks are overgrown, rotten wood, Disk Golf with mole hills so bad you could break a leg. Environmentalist have turned OREGON into a overgrown mess. They are responsible for the fires. They have failed to maintain our park’s, highways and forests. Stop making more park’s when you can’t maintain what you have. My tax dollars and pass permits are a waste.
kqennewsradio.com
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
klcc.org
Oregon Geographic Names Board to consider replacing offensive names of some features
What’s in a name? That’s a question the Oregon Geographic Names Board will consider at a public meeting in Eugene Saturday for proposals to re-name six features in five Oregon counties. The process to re-name something like a river or a hill, starts with an application. Perhaps a...
oregontoday.net
Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, Aug. 19
SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.
beachconnection.net
Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept
(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Thesiuslaw News
Candidates for Florence mayor, councilors finalized
August 18, 2022 — The City of Florence General Election has kicked off, as all candidates for the Nov. 8 election have been verified through Lane County. Florence code now allows for election signage to be displayed, as of Aug. 10, as the election is less than 90 days away.
KVAL
Body of missing Eugene canoer found in the Willamette River near Harrisburg
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On August 17, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled the remains of a Eugene missing person from the Willamette River, the agency reported. A female was recreating in a canoe, when she located a body on a small island of the...
yachatsnews.com
Port of Alsea ends Shrimp Daddy’s lease at port-owned building, but gives owner six additional months to move
WALDPORT – The Port of Alsea board voted Wednesday to end the lease of a small shop it rents to a commercial sand shrimp processor, saying it needed the space for its own operations. But the board gave Shrimp Daddy’s owner Mike Gatens of Waldport until March 31 to...
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
Scam alert: Callers impersonating Lane County law enforcement
Officials in Lane County are alerting people of a scam where individuals are allegedly posing as sheriff's office employees.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
KVAL
Police asking public for help to find those cutting down trees in Topits Park
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay Police say trees are being illegally harvested at Topits Park. The report was made by concerned citizens. Chief Chris Chapanar confirms trees have gone missing but it's unclear who has taken them. While no suspects are in custody yet, those involved could face...
kezi.com
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp. Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
'Horse Ballet' competition to take place in Creswell
Approaching Silver Tail Farm in Creswell on a nice day, the facility looks like an abstract representation of the horses bred, raised, and trained there: the equine ideal, deconstructed and then reconstructed in the form of bay-colored buildings and a conscientious alliance between structure and landscape. Westphalians is the Silver...
klcc.org
Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on leave amid investigation
Cottage Grove’s Police Chief and Captain are on paid leave pending the results of an internal investigation. No information is available about the cause of the investigation or a timeline for its completion. In the interim, former Sherwood Police Chief Jeffrey Groth is leading the department. Nathan Wilk is...
philomathnews.com
Local firefighters knock down sizable wildfire
With conditions just right on Wednesday for a wildfire to break out, eight Benton County fire agencies were dispatched to an area east of Blodgett to knock down a blaze that had ignited in grass and brush. Capt. Rich Saalsaa of Philomath Fire & Rescue said the Oregon Department of...
lanecounty.org
Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment
Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Thesiuslaw News
Friends of the Library's Labor Day book sale returns Sept. 4-5
Aug. 19, 2022 — The Friends of the Siuslaw Public Library will be running its popular Labor Day Book Sale for the first time since COVID restrictions suspended the activity. The sale will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5, at the Florence branch of the library, 1460 Ninth St.
kezi.com
Springfield house “unlivable” after fire, officials say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A house fire that spread to the attic rendered it 'unliveable' on Monday afternoon. Officials with the Eugene Springfield Fire Department reported to the scene of the fire in the 2800 block of E Street in Springfield just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They arrived to find a house on fire, with flames spreading to the attic. Officials said because the fire’s spread to the attic, it was more difficult to put out. But firefighters were able to subdue the fire after opening holes in the roof to vent out the heat.
kezi.com
Armed suspect arrested after traffic stop, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect with a gun in his car was arrested early Thursday morning after running from officers and fighting with law enforcement, police say. The Eugene Police Department said an officer spotted a driver speeding and running a red light at abut 1:37 a.m. on August 19. Police said the officer stopped the vehicle near East 13th street and Patterson Street. According to the EPD, officers identified the driver as Marcus Alann Johnson, 22, of Eugene, and learned he had multiple warrants.
