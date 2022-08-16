SOCP Coos Co. release – Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE to hold a Pride Kick-Off Friday, Aug. 19th, at Front Street Provisioners from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., & Pride in the Park Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 20th, at Boynton Park, North Bend, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These two events are both family friendly and all ages events. Coos Bay, Oregon—On August 19th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will be hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Front Street Provisioners located at 737 N Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. Drag Queen Bingo will be hosted by Eugene Pride Quing 6, Miss Honey Jinx Galore and will start at 5PM – 8PM we also will have a Drag Show, Raffle Prizes and more! North Bend, Oregon—On August 20th, 2022, Southern Oregon Coast Pride will hold its second annual Pride in the Park event at Boynton Park located at 800 Exchange St North Bend, OR 97459. The event is for LGBTQIA2S+, their families, friends, and community allies. There will be representatives of community service organizations available to provide information on services available to members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community, as well as vendors who are supportive of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Pride in the Park will include Queer Kickball, Drag Queen Story Time, Face Painting, Free Community BBQ (vegetarian options available) and a host of community resources. 2022 Southern Oregon Coast Pride is sponsored by 7 Devils Brewing Co., So It Goes Coffeehouse, United Way of Southwestern Oregon, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Coos Health and Wellness, South Coast Early Learning, Advanced Health, The Safe Project, Books by the Bay, Coastline Libraries, Jennie’s Shoes, Scoops Ice Cream and Time Bomb. For further information, Laura Erceg #503-313-9752 and/or Jamar Ruff #678-654-3164 – please email: socpcooscounty@gmail.com.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO