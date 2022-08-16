ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Mountain town road rage leads to stabbing with 'large butterfly knife' in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZH6p_0hJJtWud00
File photo. Photo Credit: bauhaus1000 (iStock).

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a road rage incident led to a case of first-degree assault on August 11, with one man allegedly stabbing another man with what has been described as a "large butterfly knife."

Emergency responders were dispatched to the mountain town scene of the incident at about 5 PM on August 11 in the area of Winter Park's Main Street, just south of Telemark Drive. There was a report of an accident that involved a large truck and a motorcycle, with an ongoing disturbance in progress.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that problems started when the driver of a panel truck, identified as Anthony Franco, 38 and of Winter Park, approached a group of motorcyclists that had been parked alongside a roadway as they attempted to re-enter the flow of traffic. Two of the motorcycles had stopped while the others re-entered the road and these two motorcyclists were approached by the driver of the panel truck. At that point, a verbal altercation started with the panel truck driver exiting his vehicle at some point. The panel truck then rolled into one of the motorcycles, which resulted in it falling to the ground. The driver of the panel truck then pulled a large butterfly knife out of his clothing and stabbed one of the motorcyclists in the torso. He then attempted to stab two other motorcyclists that were present, but was unsuccessful.

The stabbing victim, identified as a 52-year-old man from Castle Rock, was transported to a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His condition was not addressed in a press release on the matter.

The driver of the panel truck was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Assault (Intentionally caused serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon) (a class 3 felony), Attempted First Degree Assault (two counts) (a class 4 felony), Menacing (four counts) (a class 5 felony), and Careless Driving (a traffic offense). All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this altercation is requested to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at (970) 722-7779.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Winter Park, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Road Rage#Violent Crime#Castle
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Retired EPPD K9 Unit dog attacks woman

In early August, Estes Park Police Officers responded to the scene of a dog attack involving the retired EPPD K9 Unit dog, Diego. EPPD Interim Chief of Police Corey Pass released the following details of the attack:. “On 080322 at 9:28 p.m. EPPD officers were dispatched to a home in...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
max983.net

Colorado Man Arrested on Drug Charges

A Colorado man was arrested in the early morning hours Thursday following a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 30 west of U.S. 31 in Marshall County. A deputy from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department conducted the traffic stop due to alleged traffic violations. K9 Bear was deployed to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle when the K9 reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy