Mountain town road rage leads to stabbing with 'large butterfly knife' in Colorado

File photo. Photo Credit: bauhaus1000 (iStock).

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, a road rage incident led to a case of first-degree assault on August 11, with one man allegedly stabbing another man with what has been described as a "large butterfly knife."

Emergency responders were dispatched to the mountain town scene of the incident at about 5 PM on August 11 in the area of Winter Park's Main Street, just south of Telemark Drive. There was a report of an accident that involved a large truck and a motorcycle, with an ongoing disturbance in progress.

The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that problems started when the driver of a panel truck, identified as Anthony Franco, 38 and of Winter Park, approached a group of motorcyclists that had been parked alongside a roadway as they attempted to re-enter the flow of traffic. Two of the motorcycles had stopped while the others re-entered the road and these two motorcyclists were approached by the driver of the panel truck. At that point, a verbal altercation started with the panel truck driver exiting his vehicle at some point. The panel truck then rolled into one of the motorcycles, which resulted in it falling to the ground. The driver of the panel truck then pulled a large butterfly knife out of his clothing and stabbed one of the motorcyclists in the torso. He then attempted to stab two other motorcyclists that were present, but was unsuccessful.

The stabbing victim, identified as a 52-year-old man from Castle Rock, was transported to a local hospital with a stab wound to the chest. His condition was not addressed in a press release on the matter.

The driver of the panel truck was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Assault (Intentionally caused serious bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon) (a class 3 felony), Attempted First Degree Assault (two counts) (a class 4 felony), Menacing (four counts) (a class 5 felony), and Careless Driving (a traffic offense). All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this altercation is requested to contact the Fraser Winter Park Police Department at (970) 722-7779.