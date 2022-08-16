Read full article on original website
Related
UPDF: A free Solution to Your Digital Document Quandaries
With the transition from the traditional to the digital era, the demand for functional and practical PDF editors is also increasing. There are many options available that have created pandemonium instead of bringing ease. Some digital document editors offering satisfactory features to get the job done, but require complicated instruction fulfillment, while others are paid tools. (UPDF giveaway available in the end of the article.)
How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining
Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
Fast Company
If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this
When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
Work wall makes your home work space into a working environment
One of the major things that changed during the pandemic was that companies realized people can still be productive even when they’re working from home. So even when the world started opening up, some decided that they would continue with a hybrid or totally remote working situation. So now we’re seeing all kinds of products and devices to help people recreate an office or school environment at home.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Functional Project Management Board in Google Sheets
Selecting the right project management tool for you and your team can be a hassle, especially when you need multiple seats, but don’t have the budget. If you’re not ready to invest yet, or you’re still on the hunt, you can build a functional project management board in Google Sheets in the meantime. Keep reading to learn how.
Powerful German Artificial Intelligence CAD System for DWG Files Crushing the Market in the U.S.
German civil engineer Andreas Kazmierczak has built a successful CAD business since he worked as a scientist in the field of artificial intelligence at the famous German university RWTH Aachen University. He now leads BackToCAD Technology LLC ( backtocad.com ), the world’s first Artificial Intelligence CAD company. Although there...
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
The 7 best printers for college students
College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
Black Business Roadmap: 3 Ways to Stay Grounded While Cost of Doing Business Goes Up
Entrepreneurship is booming in Black neighborhoods across the country. 2021 saw the highest number of Black businesses created in more than two decades and accounted for 25 percent of all businesses founded nationwide. Owning a business is one of the fastest avenues to creating wealth for U.S. Black households. And while there are challenges to getting any business off the ground, especially when confronted by today’s issues like inflation, supply chains and labor shortages, the benefits of owning a business are numerous.
freightwaves.com
Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
Nice job if you can get it: Inside the best companies to work for in Australia as their wild perks are revealed - here's the full list
Employees at Australia's best workplaces get perks such as free study, birthdays off, cash for home office makeovers and can even swap the most hated parts of their job with someone else. The 2022 Australia Best Workplaces list, produced by the Great Place to Work Institute, named Australia's best workplaces...
zycrypto.com
Vibin’ Ape Society Arises – the Pioneering NFT Collection which Integrates Dividends & Music Streaming
NFTs are no longer restricted to digital art, and the environment is undergoing a rapid transformation as new trends, utilities, and markets emerge. Vibin’ Ape Society pushes the frontiers of innovation by being the first NFT collection that offers dividends while converging music streaming with NFTs. Vibed – Music...
Google is making its robots smarter by teaching them to think for themselves
How intelligent can robots get?
thebossmagazine.com
Lights-Out Manufacturing Is a Game-Changer for Production
The manufacturing industry looks much different than it did 20 or 30 years ago. Automation and robotics fit easily into their niche, streamlining the manufacturing process and providing better overall quality – but they don’t work independently. There are almost always human workers in the facility to monitor operations, complete tasks, and ensure everything goes smoothly.
freightwaves.com
Returns made easy: Narvar teams with Fillogic for new retail option
Narvar is tapping into the Fillogic network to provide another option for retailers to handle e-commerce returns. Through the partnership, Fillogic will pick up merchandise returned to Narvar drop-off locations for sortation and aggregation. According to the companies, this will speed the process of getting those items back into retailers’ inventory by as much as 70%.
thefastmode.com
Optus to Showcase Full Scale Remote Driving Capability over its 5G Network
Optus has partnered with the UNSW Sunswift Racing Project to showcase full scale remote driving capability over the Optus 5G network, providing a sneak peak into the future of mobility using 5G. The Sunswift 7 completed the first in a series of remote driving milestones as it took to the...
freightwaves.com
Ins and outs of creating online sales network for steel
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Steely determination: Lessons learned in moving the sale of 1.68 billion metric tons of steel online. DETAILS: Bryzos founder and CEO Shep Hickey chats with Pymnts CEO Karen Webster about what it’s...
Technical Remote Working Problems and How to Fix Them
Businesswoman working on laptop computer(shutterstock/MT-R) Following the COVID-19 outbreak, many people want to work remotely and enjoy the flexibility that comes with it. However, there has been no one-size-fits-all experience for all remote workers. Some have transitioned quickly and smoothly, while others still experience challenges.
thefastmode.com
Smart, Omnispace to Explore Space-based 5G using LEO Satellites
Leading Philippine telco company PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications is collaborating with U.S.-based Omnispace to explore and demonstrate the capabilities of space-based 5G communications using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Omnispace and Smart team up to explore space-based 5G technologies. Having launched Omnispace Spark-1 and Spark-2 in April and May,...
Comments / 0