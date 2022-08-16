ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

UPDF: A free Solution to Your Digital Document Quandaries

With the transition from the traditional to the digital era, the demand for functional and practical PDF editors is also increasing. There are many options available that have created pandemonium instead of bringing ease. Some digital document editors offering satisfactory features to get the job done, but require complicated instruction fulfillment, while others are paid tools. (UPDF giveaway available in the end of the article.)
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

How to Market Your Startup as One Worth Joining

Except for a handful of companies who send people to Mars or develop AGI, most startups don’t seem to offer a good reason to join them. You go to their websites and all you see is vague, baseless, overly generic mission-schmission/values-schvalues HR nonsense that supposedly should turn you into a raving fan of whatever they’re doing and make you hit that “Join” button until their servers crash. Well…
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy

So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
LOVELAND, CO
Fast Company

If you want the job, tailor your résumé like this

When you’ve sent out application after application to companies without hearing back, it might not be a reflection of you. More likely, it’s that your credentials are not appropriately customized for a particular role. I often say a job posting is like a request for a proposal, and...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accountants#Productivity#Mobile Phone#Casio Hr 300rc
yankodesign.com

Work wall makes your home work space into a working environment

One of the major things that changed during the pandemic was that companies realized people can still be productive even when they’re working from home. So even when the world started opening up, some decided that they would continue with a hybrid or totally remote working situation. So now we’re seeing all kinds of products and devices to help people recreate an office or school environment at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
makeuseof.com

How to Build a Functional Project Management Board in Google Sheets

Selecting the right project management tool for you and your team can be a hassle, especially when you need multiple seats, but don’t have the budget. If you’re not ready to invest yet, or you’re still on the hunt, you can build a functional project management board in Google Sheets in the meantime. Keep reading to learn how.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

The 7 best printers for college students

College is filled with online platforms, cloud storage, and class portals to upload or download almost anything you need. Occasionally, students still need to print something out the old-fashioned way, whether it’s a document that needs a manual signature, or a physical photo that’s going to become part of a collage project.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

Black Business Roadmap: 3 Ways to Stay Grounded While Cost of Doing Business Goes Up

Entrepreneurship is booming in Black neighborhoods across the country. 2021 saw the highest number of Black businesses created in more than two decades and accounted for 25 percent of all businesses founded nationwide. Owning a business is one of the fastest avenues to creating wealth for U.S. Black households. And while there are challenges to getting any business off the ground, especially when confronted by today’s issues like inflation, supply chains and labor shortages, the benefits of owning a business are numerous.
SMALL BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebossmagazine.com

Lights-Out Manufacturing Is a Game-Changer for Production

The manufacturing industry looks much different than it did 20 or 30 years ago. Automation and robotics fit easily into their niche, streamlining the manufacturing process and providing better overall quality – but they don’t work independently. There are almost always human workers in the facility to monitor operations, complete tasks, and ensure everything goes smoothly.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Returns made easy: Narvar teams with Fillogic for new retail option

Narvar is tapping into the Fillogic network to provide another option for retailers to handle e-commerce returns. Through the partnership, Fillogic will pick up merchandise returned to Narvar drop-off locations for sortation and aggregation. According to the companies, this will speed the process of getting those items back into retailers’ inventory by as much as 70%.
RETAIL
thefastmode.com

Optus to Showcase Full Scale Remote Driving Capability over its 5G Network

Optus has partnered with the UNSW Sunswift Racing Project to showcase full scale remote driving capability over the Optus 5G network, providing a sneak peak into the future of mobility using 5G. The Sunswift 7 completed the first in a series of remote driving milestones as it took to the...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Ins and outs of creating online sales network for steel

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Steely determination: Lessons learned in moving the sale of 1.68 billion metric tons of steel online. DETAILS: Bryzos founder and CEO Shep Hickey chats with Pymnts CEO Karen Webster about what it’s...
INDUSTRY
Kerry Sherin

Technical Remote Working Problems and How to Fix Them

Businesswoman working on laptop computer(shutterstock/MT-R) Following the COVID-19 outbreak, many people want to work remotely and enjoy the flexibility that comes with it. However, there has been no one-size-fits-all experience for all remote workers. Some have transitioned quickly and smoothly, while others still experience challenges.
thefastmode.com

Smart, Omnispace to Explore Space-based 5G using LEO Satellites

Leading Philippine telco company PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications is collaborating with U.S.-based Omnispace to explore and demonstrate the capabilities of space-based 5G communications using low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Omnispace and Smart team up to explore space-based 5G technologies. Having launched Omnispace Spark-1 and Spark-2 in April and May,...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy