ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon

Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]

Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Entertainment
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Marion, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Hudson, IA
B102.7

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 KHAK

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ninjas#Warriors#Iowans#Uni
KCAU 9 News

The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest

(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair

Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
KCCI.com

Iowa hospital pranked by fake billboard

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown hospital is setting the record straight after a prank has caused confusion in the city. UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown owns a property downtown that is currently for sale. A counterfeit billboard with a Target logo, saying "coming soon!" has been placed in front of...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
K92.3

Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record

Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought conditions worsen in latest report

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the rain that moved through Iowa this week, the state's drought conditions worsened in the last week. This is a look at the new drought monitor map released just a new hours ago. It shows nearly 67% of Iowa is either abnormally dry or...
IOWA STATE
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week

Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa

Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has something for everyone. On Tuesday a BBQ Cooking Contest was held on the Grand Avenue Concourse. Steven Heaberlin of Indianola is a retired farmer who took up slow-cooking meat. “I like the lay the meat flat come down the bones on it took the meat off […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy