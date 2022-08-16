Read full article on original website
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Let’s Give Some Love To Iowa’s Sweet State Patrol Ride [PHOTOS]
Miami Vice set my standards way too high. I've literally never even seen a Ferrari in person, but I'm not going to lie, it was pretty sweet growing up with a patrol car in your driveway every day. My Dad was an Iowa State trooper for 33 years and they got to take their cars home with them at the end of the shift. I don't know if a lot of law enforcement agencies do that anymore, for safety reasons or otherwise.
Iowa Little League Team Takes On The Little League World Series Today
It's been one heck of a run for the Little League team from various parts of Southeast, Iowa. After beating Missouri last week they now get to represent the state of Iowa in the little league World Series. There are only 20 teams worldwide who get the opportunity to take...
10 Things That Shock Folks During Their First Year in Iowa
I've lived in the Midwest my whole life. I've bounced around thanks to my career, but I've never left the region. I've also had a couple of stints here in the Hawkeye State. One thing I've been able to do in my job is bring new people to the state for work.
Colton Becker Shows Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer at the Iowa State Fair
(Atlantic) Colton Becker of Atlantic showed the Champion Shorthorn Breeding Heifer on Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair. Becker showed another Breeding Shorthorn Heifer earning a second-place finish in his class. Colton is the son of John and Abby Becker.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?
Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
The Iowa State fair announced this year’s best new food
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair has tallied the votes online for the ‘Peoples Choice’ best new Fair Food. ‘The Finisher’ was selected, a giant baked potato stuffed with meat and cheese. The presentation was made by the Iowa State Fair Board to The Rib Shack, the creator of this new food […]
Potato Creation Wins Iowa State Fair's Best Food Contest
(Des Moines, IA) -- This year's Best New Food Winner at the Iowa State Fair is "The Finisher." It's a large potato, loaded with everything. The food item is sold at the Rib Shack, south of the Riley Stage. The $10 item consist of a large potato (special-ordered from Idaho),...
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Storm system approaching Iowa: Here's when to expect the worst impacts
DES MOINES, Iowa — Outside of the rain on Monday and into Tuesday, most of the weather over State Fair week has been uneventful in Central Iowa. Overnight Thursday through Friday evening, however, may offer some more eventful weather as a slow-moving trough in the upper atmosphere approaches from the northwest.
Iowa hospital pranked by fake billboard
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown hospital is setting the record straight after a prank has caused confusion in the city. UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown owns a property downtown that is currently for sale. A counterfeit billboard with a Target logo, saying "coming soon!" has been placed in front of...
Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record
Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
Only Four Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
Iowa's drought conditions worsen in latest report
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the rain that moved through Iowa this week, the state's drought conditions worsened in the last week. This is a look at the new drought monitor map released just a new hours ago. It shows nearly 67% of Iowa is either abnormally dry or...
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week
Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has something for everyone. On Tuesday a BBQ Cooking Contest was held on the Grand Avenue Concourse. Steven Heaberlin of Indianola is a retired farmer who took up slow-cooking meat. “I like the lay the meat flat come down the bones on it took the meat off […]
Waterloo, IA
