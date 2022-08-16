ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
HENDERSON, NV
travelnowsmart.com

Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas

What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes

Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

LA Craft Beer Star Beachwood Brewing Forges a Bold New Path

Southern California craft beer staple Beachwood Brewing is adding to its fleet of spaces, opening the new Beachwood Brewing & Distilling on Saturday, August 20. The new 24-tap tasting room and spirits distillery sits in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach at 3630 Atlantic Avenue, housed inside the former location of the now-shuttered Liberation Brewing. Really though, this new distillery space is just one part of a big new plan to expand beyond beer for Beachwood.
LONG BEACH, CA
news3lv.com

New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
HENDERSON, NV
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
LAS VEGAS, NV

