FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
A newborn baby girl has been identified as the "only one in the world" to be born with a rare genetic mutationKath LeeLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
Fox News
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. The fire...
Top Las Vegas valley water users in 2021
The valley's top water users in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas are being revealed after 8 News Now requested the data from the local water districts.
8newsnow.com
Mobile food pantry serves thousands of Las Vegas residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Saturday, Aug. 20 The Just One Project of southern Nevada held multiple pop-up food pantries. In total, 14 mobile pop-up sites distributed free groceries to more than 2,500 households, and 12,00 food-insecure individuals in the Las Vegas area. The Just One Project is southern Nevada’s...
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Strip View Hotel in Las Vegas
What is the best strip view hotel in Las Vegas? You can choose from the NoMad, Flamingo, MGM Grand or Hyde Bellagio. Each of them has unique views of the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, they all offer free parking and great amenities. Located a mile south of the airport and two miles from the strip, these hotels are convenient for both business and leisure travelers.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
news3lv.com
1 in custody after barricade near Warm Springs, I-15 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley Saturday morning, according to police. The situation began at about 8:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of W. Mardon Avenue, near Warm Springs Road and Interstate 15. The incident appeared...
August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts
Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Over 100 officials still needed as high school football season kicks off in Southern Nevada, SNOA says. The first Friday night of the high school football season featured full crews of officials on the field, according to the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association Vince Kristosik. FOX5 EXTRA: Simple...
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
Ocean Prime Las Vegas Scheduled to Open in Spring 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18 th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005006/en/ Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is opening its first Las Vegas restaurant and 18th location. Ocean Prime will be the anchor restaurant in 63, which is located directly on the Las Vegas Strip at the iconic intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. (Photo: Business Wire)
Eater
LA Craft Beer Star Beachwood Brewing Forges a Bold New Path
Southern California craft beer staple Beachwood Brewing is adding to its fleet of spaces, opening the new Beachwood Brewing & Distilling on Saturday, August 20. The new 24-tap tasting room and spirits distillery sits in the Bixby Knolls area of Long Beach at 3630 Atlantic Avenue, housed inside the former location of the now-shuttered Liberation Brewing. Really though, this new distillery space is just one part of a big new plan to expand beyond beer for Beachwood.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
news3lv.com
New craft chophouse to open in Henderson from Chef Matthew Meyer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new restaurant concept is set to open in Henderson. Chef-owner Matthew Meyer is launching 138 Degrees, described as a craft chophouse experience that will feature steaks, burgers, brunch and a full cocktail lounge. The restaurant is scheduled to open on Sept. 25 at the...
Siegfried and Roy's Las Vegas Home Faces Demolition
Las Vegas City Council approved a plan to build an apartment complex on the site by five votes to one.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Fox5 KVVU
$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip. Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.
