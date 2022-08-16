Read full article on original website
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
Kentucky boy scout troop creates entertainment for senior citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky boy scout troop helped residents in a senior living community stay sharp. Curtis Relich, a member of Boy Scouts Troop 73 in Madison County, wanted to help the senior community. Relich created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living in Richmond. "I knew...
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 1. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair can keep you entertained for 11 straight days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair 2022, August 18-28, showcases the best in Kentucky and provides hours of entertainment. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Kentucky State Fair in search fun and food. The Kentucky Exposition Center has something for everyone this time of year from the farm animal...
How much does it cost to spend 1 day at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is in full swing — but how much will a day of food and fun cost you?. First, getting in the gate: Tickets online are cheaper, at $10 a person. That price includes parking, and kids under the age of 5 get in for free.
Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
Buffalo Trace auctioning off Pappy Van Winkle, rare bourbons to benefit eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace started an online auction Thursday, one of many Kentucky bourbon companies holding auctions to help raise money for eastern Kentucky flood victims. The Buffalo Trace items available include:. One Van Winkle Whiskey set which includes:. Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon. Van...
Zoneton Fire District donates fire truck to eastern Kentucky fire department
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Zoneton Fire District donated a fire truck to a department in eastern Kentucky. The truck went to the Wolf Coal Fire Department in Breathitt County, which was devastated by recent flooding, losing most of its equipment. At least eight deaths have been confirmed in Breathitt County from the floods.
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
Kentuckians to receive more than $25 million for housing, education
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is receiving more than $25 million for housing, food and education. The AmeriCorps federal grants, along with private and public matching funds, will help organizations across the state. In addition to housing and food, the funding will provide tutoring and education services for students in all grades.
Ready to work | Search and rescue K-9 Callie helps Kentucky Air National Guard when disaster strikes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From the western Kentucky tornadoes, to the eastern Kentucky floods, the Kentucky Air National Guard has been deployed to disasters across the commonwealth. The Guard gets sent out at the drop of a hat when disaster strikes, but there's one four-legged member of the team that...
Update on Sunday Storms
Storms moved through our area Saturday evening bringing thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong wind and hail. Below are just a couple of the dozens of photos you all have sent in showing us what those storms did in your neighborhood. Now that we've seen what storms are capable of tonight, let's talk about what they will do tomorrow.
