NOLA.com

Eight shot, one dead, within 12 hours in New Orleans, police say

Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
WWL-TV

NOPD investigating accident that killed pedestrian in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in New Orleans East early Saturday morning. NOPD officials say a male pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling north in the right lane in the area around the intersection I-510 North and I-10 West. The driver pulled over once he heard impact.
WDSU

Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
WDSU

Man shot multiple times in Central City, dies from his injuries

NEW ORLEANS — A man has died after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. The New Orleans Police Department reports that the shooting happened on St. Andrews Street near Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way around 2:50 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
NOLA.com

Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
