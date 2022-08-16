Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Eight shot, one dead, within 12 hours in New Orleans, police say
Eight people were shot, and one of them was killed, in six hours in New Orleans, police said Saturday. The killing was reported to police at 2:57 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrews Street, in Central City. First responders found two men wounded and took one, age 58, to a hospital. Within five hours, he had died, police said.
WDSU
Pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle in New Orleans East on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality in New Orleans East after a pedestrian was hit and killed by an ongoing vehicle. According to reports, a driver was driving at the intersection of Interstate 510 North and Interstate 10 West early Saturday morning when he heard a loud sound of impact.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
WWL-TV
NOPD investigating accident that killed pedestrian in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic fatality that killed a pedestrian in New Orleans East early Saturday morning. NOPD officials say a male pedestrian was hit by an unidentified vehicle that was traveling north in the right lane in the area around the intersection I-510 North and I-10 West. The driver pulled over once he heard impact.
WDSU
Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
WDSU
Man shot multiple times in Central City, dies from his injuries
NEW ORLEANS — A man has died after he was shot multiple times early Saturday morning. The New Orleans Police Department reports that the shooting happened on St. Andrews Street near Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way around 2:50 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment...
NOLA weekend starts with four shootings leaving 5 wounded, 1 dead
There were six victims in total but one is being labeled as a homicide, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
In teen's killing in Little Woods, New Orleans police arrest 76-year-old man
A 76-year-old man has been arrested on a charge fatally shooting a teenager in the Little Woods area of New Orleans. Authorities said Friday they booked Alphonse Bazile with second-degree murder in the killing of Devin Walker, 17. Police were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive on Wednesday...
NOLA.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire after armed burglar tries to enter his vehicle in Old Metairie: JPSO
An off-duty Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy working a security detail in Old Metairie shot at an armed person who tried to enter his vehicle early Friday morning, according to the department. Investigators don't know whether the suspected burglar was injured in the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of...
Group attempts to break into an unmarked police vehicle in Metairie with a deputy inside: JPSO
Early on Friday morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating an attempted series of burglaries in a Metairie neighborhood.
WDSU
Victims speak out after New Orleans mayor supports 13-year-old sentenced for carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — Carjacking victims are speaking out after a 13-year-old boy was convicted of carjacking 5 people in two days with a fake gun. His sentence is probation for three years. The victims say this entire experience has been traumatizing. One moment you are just pulling into your...
Metairie car burglar picks wrong vehicle, takes fire from JPSO deputy inside
A would-be car burglar in Old Metairie picked the wrong vehicle: a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office unit with the deputy still inside.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigating after deputy fires gun at suspect accused of trying to burglarize unit
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it is investigating an incident where a group of people is accused of trying to burglarize a sheriff's office vehicle with a deputy inside. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the incident happened in Metairie and involved an unmarked JPSO unit. Lopinto...
NOLA.com
Victims go to New Orleans court for teen robber's sentencing - and find a surprise visitor
Madison Bergeron walked into Orleans Parish Juvenile Court with her sister on Thursday, for the sentencing of the teenager who pulled a fake gun on her to steal her car, and who stole vehicles from two other people. Just before Bergeron rose to address the court, however, her sister nudged...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 7700 block of Haney Drive. Police say around 5:05 p.m., officers found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to...
WDSU
Shooting in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a man was shot in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. No other information is available at this time.
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for multiple charges including Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Street Gang Activity
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection in an ongoing narcotics-based investigation. Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, of Houma, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in connection with the investigation. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office originally released information on the investigation June 1,...
One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release. NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Little Woods shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Haney Drive at 5:05 p.m., and found the wounded man on the side of Curran Road. Emergency Medical Services took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
NOLA.com
52-year-old man killed in crash on Airline Highway in St. Charles Parish: State Police
A Sorrento man was killed after he crashed into a utility pole on Airline Highway in St. Charles Parish Wednesday afternoon, according to State Police. Authorities identified him as James Kennedy, 52. Kennedy was driving north on Airline near Evangeline Road in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra when authorities say he...
