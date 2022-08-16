ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

From Illinois too
4d ago

Catching, holding without bail, prosecuting and incarceration for an extremely long period of time (if convicted) saves lives.

desotocountynews.com

Police seek person in ‘shots fired’ incident

Olive Branch police are continuing an investigation into an early Friday morning shots fired call in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Police were called to an address in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive about 4:55 a.m. Friday morning and learned that subjects had left the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicle.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WREG

Memphis Police car struck by Trolley downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A patrol car was hit by a trolley Saturday morning downtown. It happened at Court Avenue and Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers said the car was struck in the rear by the trolley. The officer of the car was not inside the vehicle during the time of the accident. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

1-year-old left in hot car while mom went to work: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee has been charged after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work. Managers at the McDonald’s located on US Highway 51 in North Memphis told police that 29-year-old Roshundra Maceo-Columbie arrived at work around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. Police said it wasn’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Shots fired in Olive Branch

Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities

Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Shots Fired Inside Wolfchase Galleria

Memphis Police are searching for two men who opened fire inside Wolfchase Galleria. Shots were fired inside the mall around 12:41 p.m., police said. Local residents are beyond angry at the out-of-control violence in Memphis. “Finding it really hard to continue in this city. Every time we walk outside we...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Men charged with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President Phil Trenary head to trial in December

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A trial date has been set for Dec. 5, 2022, for the two men indicted with killing Greater Memphis Chamber President and CEO Phil Trenary in 2018. McKinney Wright Jr. and Quandarius Richardson were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death. Both remain in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Human trafficking continues to be ongoing problem across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Darielle Sparks, 26, is being held on $250,000 bond after a DeSoto County sheriff’s deputy says he tried to run him or her over Thursday in Olive Branch. A deputy fired his or her weapon during the undercover sting, striking Sparks, resulting in non-critical injuries.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

