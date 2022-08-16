ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Visalia firefighters save $2.5M apartment complex on East Houston Avenue after fire starts inside wall

By Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuMRR_0hJJnYtT00

A fire deep in a wall could have taken an entire apartment complex down. Instead, Visalia firefighters found the source and doused the flames from spreading.

Just after 5 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of East Houston Avenue, a few blocks west of FoodMaxx, firefighters were called to investigate smoke coming from an apartment, Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes said.

"The first engine arrived and went into investigation mode to locate the source causing the smoke," he said. "Fire personnel were checking one apartment unit while two other fire crews were instructed to check the apartments on both sides of the apartment in question to check for any extension into the attic."

A small fire was found in the wall of one of the apartments and was quickly extinguished, Hughes added. No one was injured and firefighters estimated the total damage at $5,500. The complex is worth about $2.5 million, Hughes said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Boat engine fire on Millerton Lake burns several people; one airlifted to local hospital

FRIANT, Calif. — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat's engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
DINUBA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man trapped under farming equipment for hours rescued

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was hurt when a tractor overturned in Fresno. Fresno County Fire and emergency medical personnel were called to the area of Cedar and South Avenues around 7:15 a.m. for the report of a traffic accident. The accident happened Wednesday night around 9 but...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Apartment Complex#The Apartments#Accident
KMPH.com

3 arrested with stolen catalytic converter in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Cement truck flipped onto side after striking elk near Hanford site

HANFORD, Wash. – A commercial cement vehicle struck an elk early Thursday morning while driving on SR-240 near the Hanford Nuclear Site. According to Washington State Patrol, the large vehicle hit the animal around 4 a.m. and was overtuned onto it’s side as a result. “When youre out...
HANFORD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Annette Rocha Arrested after Bus Collision on Court Street [Visalia, CA]

56-Year-Old Woman Arrested after Stealing Bus near Murray Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of Court Street and Murray Avenue on August 15th. According to initial reports, Rocha began hitting a passenger and stole his phone. She then jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia council puts street parking under review

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

2K+
Followers
617
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy