You can see Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open tonight, but it'll cost you

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Tickets for Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu 's Tuesday evening Western & Southern Open match are sold out, Ticketmaster shows. However, if you're hoping to see what could be the 23-time grand slam champion's final Cincinnati match, there are still resale tickets up for grabs.

Tickets that originally started at $41 each, according to the tournament's website , are now being resold on Ticketmaster for upwards of $170.

Terrace seats are also reselling on StubHub for $279 each, with lower box seats going for $899. Vivid Seats , another ticket reseller, is also offering passes ranging from $169 to $1,804.

Tennis: Everything you need to know about this year's Western & Southern Open

Serena Williams retiring: Western & Southern Open will be one of tennis champion's last competitions

Resale ticket prices were continuing to change and drop, though, as of noon Tuesday.

The first-round match between Williams, 40, and Raducanu, 19, was originally slated for Monday night. After multiple rain delays on Sunday, the tournament announced the match would be rescheduled to Tuesday due to a "number of factors."

Ukrainian flag: Western & Southern Open fan asked to remove Ukrainian flag during Russian tennis match

Last week, Williams announced her plans to retire from her 27-year pro tennis career this year. She and Raducanu will take Center Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: You can see Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open tonight, but it'll cost you

