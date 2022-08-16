ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Swaps Roles With Jets WR Elijah Moore

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The rookie cornerback won the friendly competition.

CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Elijah Moore have had plenty of 1-on-1 battles throughout New York Jet training camp and they switched roles this week.

Check out Gardner catching a pass on a defending Elijah Moore during a fun game of "walk ball" at practice.

Gardner is hoping to use those skills to match Anthony Henry (10 interceptions in 2001) as the only rookies this century to record double-digit NFL INTs.

