Warr Acres, OK

Warr Acres police investigate fatal shooting

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday afternoon in Warr Acres.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of NW 37. Officers said they found 28-year-old Jerry Dozier dead inside the home.

Warr Acres Police Deputy Chief Mike Anderson said in an email Monday "the possible suspect and the witnesses are cooperating" with investigators, who would meet with District Attorney David Prater's office about the case.

Warr Acres police requested help from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation with processing the crime scene Friday. OSBI spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman said state investigators only collected and documented evidence at the site and that local police would be the leading authority in the investigation.

