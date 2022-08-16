ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton, MA

Bellingham man linked to fatal accident in Upton faces criminal charges

By Norman Miller, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBzUA_0hJJn7OL00

UPTON — The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash in Upton earlier this month is now facing several criminal charges.

A criminal complaint filed in Milford District Court charges Gabriel Dias De Holanda, 18, of Bellingham, with motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving; motor vehicle homicide by negligent driving; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (his car); and reckless operation of a vehicle.

One of his four passengers, Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, died in the crash that occurred just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 6 on Glenview Street. Authorities said the Acura ILX sedan left the road and struck a tree before rolling over.

De Holanda, as well as passengers Gabriel Brando, 20, Julio Da Silva, 19, and Abraham Seri, 18, all of Milford, were able to get out of the car on their own. Authorities said they suffered serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and were taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Motorcyclist involved in collision with car in Milford has been charged

Authorities said Osanya was also taken to the hospital after an "extensive extrication" by firefighters and EMTs, but he later died.

It is unclear when De Holanda will appear in Milford District Court. Court documents indicate authorities have not had contact and cannot locate him.

The home in which court documents say De Holanda is a resident, 4 Candlelight Lane in Bellingham, was listed for sale Tuesday on Redfin.com. The real estate agent listing the property, Gizely Guimaraes of Keller Williams Realty, didn't immediately return a call requesting comment.

Uxbridge:Pedestrian hospitalized after crash involving Uxbridge police cruiser

As for Osanya, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been started to help raise money to assist his family with funeral costs. The family hopes to bring Osanya back to his native Kenya for his funeral. The fundraiser, which seeks $50,000, had raised more than $30,000 as of midday Tuesday.

"Jacob always lit up the room with his smile and his charisma," according to the GoFundMe page. "He never failed to make us laugh and smile. Jacob was truly a ray of sunshine in our lives. He was by far one of the most hardworking and ambitious person (sic) we have ever met. His strive to be the best version of himself had a great impact on the people that surrounded him."

To donate, visit https://gofund.me/aae26b55.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisweekinworcester.com

23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges

WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says

Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Dorchester home Saturday

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Dorchester early Saturday morning. 7News captured video that showed the front of the car destroyed from the crash. Police said the driver took off from the scene. There were no injuries, but police are still looking into what led...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uxbridge, MA
City
Milford, MA
Uxbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Upton, MA
City
Bellingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Hopkinton man dies after motorcycle accident

A 39-year-old Hopkinton man died last Saturday after a motorcycle accident in Framingham. Thomas Toomey crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Salem End Road at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, authorities stated. He was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and pronounced dead Saturday. The cause of the...
HOPKINTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keller Williams Realty#Criminal Charges#Milford District Court#Acura#Authorities#Redfin Com
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Former Massachusetts State Police trooper Kristopher Carr indicted

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has been indicted in Superior Court on motor vehicle homicide charges.Prosecutors said in October 2021, Kristopher Carr was allegedly under the influence and driving south on Interstate 93 in Boston when he hit the median.Carr crashed and his SUV ended up blocking the two left lanes of the road.A motorcycle then crashed into Carr's SUV, killing 51-year-old Christopher Zike.Carr had graduated from Massachusetts State Police Academy just one week before the crash.The Monson resident was already facing charges of operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle prior to his Thursday indictment. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA
WCVB

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 93 in Boston

BOSTON — A serious crash on Interstate 93 in Boston that injured six people is under investigation. The crash happened at 2 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway in Dorchester. Boston EMS said six people were taken to the hospital with injuries. WCVB will have more information...
capecod.com

Developing: Double fatal shooting in Onset believed to be murder-suicide

ONSET – Wareham Police responded late Friday afternoon to the Captain Collis Drive neighborhood for a report of two people fatally shot. Police referred all inquiries to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The D.A.’s office said preliminarily it appears to be a murder-suicide. CWN is continuing...
WAREHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman drives vehicle through Massachusetts mall after getting confused

Officials say that a driver ended up on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. According to Braintree Police, on Thursday, at 11:45 a.m., Braintree Police Officers responded to the South Shore Plaza on a report of a vehicle that had driven inside of the mall. When officers arrived at 250 Granite Street, they located a late model Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of the mall. The driver, still seated inside of the vehicle, had stopped the vehicle on her own and bystanders were speaking with her.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston

Worcester father identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on Route 290. State Police have released the name of a young father who was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on I-280 in Worcester Saturday night. Jamal Mustapha, a 27-year-old Worcester man, was struck by multiple vehicles on...
WORCESTER, MA
The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

661
Followers
250
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Milford, MA from Milford Daily News.

 http://milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy