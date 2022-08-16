ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

University of Sioux Falls football team determined to end trend of season-opener struggles

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
Like any football team, the University of Sioux Falls Cougars enter 2022 with a clean slate. It’s a new year, and Jon Anderson’s team is focused on the present as they enter the year with a streak of 27 consecutive winning seasons.

That said, there’s one thing from their recent past the Cougars are allowing themselves to make a serious point of emphasis, and that is ending their recent spate of laying an egg in the season opener.

To wit:

Last year the Cougars opened the season at home against Bemidji State. They were down 24-0 before they knew what hit them. They mounted an impressive comeback, but lost 24-16. USF finished the season 8-3, and were the last team left out of the Division II playoffs in their region.

In 2019 USF opened at Concordia-St. Paul and saw the Bears blow the doors off the Cougars, 41-17. USF still managed to win eight games that season and make the playoffs, but the season-opening loss probably cost them a home playoff game, and they were ousted in the first round.

That came one year after USF opened at home against Concordia, in 2018, and needed basically a Hail Mary at the final gun to escape with a 27-24 win after getting outplayed most of the game by a Bears team that had been 2-9 the year before. The Cougars would end that year at 7-4.

That’s basically three straight seasons (there was no NSIC football in 2020 due to the pandemic) where USF didn’t play especially well in their opener, but all three times they recovered to put together a strong season. In all three cases, it became apparent midway through the season that USF’s play in Week 1 hadn’t been indicative of the team they really were, and they don’t want that to happen again.

NSIC poll:Augustana football team picked to win NSIC title in coaches poll.

“It’s been a huge emphasis for us,” said senior safety Cam Alfaro. “It started in our meetings, we talked about it from the head coach down to the coordinators, the position coaches to the players – we can’t start slow this year. We’ve got to come out ready to go.”

The first step to correcting any problem, of course, is acknowledging it, and the Cougars are off to a good start in that regard. Nobody bristled at being reminded of the opening game struggles; nobody took offense to being asked why they were unable to come out strong on a day most teams are buzzing with energy. They know what happened, and they know it cost them.

USF sports:University of Sioux Falls to add men’s and women’s wrestling programs

“I think it’s about mental preparation,” said quarterback Adam Mullen, returning for his second season as the starter. “No. 1, just not ignoring the fact that we have come out flat, making that known, that was important. Then it’s just about doing whatever is necessary to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Why has USF struggled in early-season games the past few years?

So what has happened? As is typically the case, it isn’t just one glaring issue that leads to a problem. Some of it has been luck, or bad breaks. Turnovers have loomed large and certainly the possibility exists that for whatever reason, the players just didn’t bring the energy expected in a season-opener.

But last year, at least, the pandemic layoff was a big part of it. Yes, the Beavers were coming off the same layoff, but the Cougars were debuting many new starters on both sides of the ball, including Mullen at quarterback. Literally more than a dozen players for USF were seeing college football action for the first time, after almost two full years of nothing but practice.

“For the guys that were playing under the lights for the first time, I can’t really simulate that in practice,” Anderson said. “We can do everything we can to get them ready, but it’s not the same. So we learned some important lessons there. We have to put our guys in the best possible game simulations that we can. Once we got settled in, we were ready to go. But what that tells you is there can’t be a feeling-out process. You’ve got to be the aggressor from the get-go. We had a practice the other day where we didn’t start the right way, and we immediately referred to last year’s opener and said, 'Hey, this is how that happened, and it can’t happen again.'”

It’s a lesson the players appear to be taking to heart. USF has been a regular playoff contender. Even in years they’ve come up short of the postseason they’ve shown what they’re capable of, like last year when they handed NSIC champion and rival Augustana a loss at Bob Young Field.

This year’s team has expectations as high as ever, and they know an 0-1 start would force them to potentially spend the rest of the season playing catch-up, with little margin for error.

“We have to be ready from the jump,” said star running back Thuro Reisdorfer. “We’ve experienced that things can’t go your way all the time. We can’t be falling behind trying to claw our way back. We have to come out swinging.”

Cougars open season at MSU-Moorhead

This year’s opener will be another challenging one. The Cougars travel to Fargo-Moorhead Sept. 1 to take on an MSU-Moorhead team that went 5-6 last year, but had four one-score losses. It’s a Thursday night kickoff, and Reisdorfer admitted the Cougars haven’t seemed to respond as well on Thursday night games as they do on Saturday afternoons.

The hope is that USF will be cognizant of avoiding another letdown, but also highly motivated to come out and put those demons to rest with an aggressive performance.

“It’s about knowing every single game matters,” said linebacker Cody Jantzen. “The first one is just as important as the last one or any other game. You have to stress the importance of every single game, every single down.”

Coming from the team’s leaders, Anderson said, makes that message resonate that much more.

“I’ve learned over the years that eventually my voice can get tuned out if I’m the one doing all the talking,” said Anderson, who has a 32-14 mark at USF. “That’s why leadership is so important. When you have captains and veterans like we do in every position group, all I have to do is give them a look, or point, and they know. They see it and they feel it, too, and they address it. You have to be a mature football team that’s ready to address its shortcomings and be ready to put your best foot forward in the opener.”

