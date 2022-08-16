ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

KFDM-TV

How to help an organization build beds for children in need

BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

JCSO seeks assistance in identifying auto burglary suspects

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the community in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. Several guns have been taken from parked vehicles in recent weeks. Some cars were left unlocked, while others had their windows broken. These two young men, among others,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

