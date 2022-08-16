Read full article on original website
Related
KFDM-TV
How to help an organization build beds for children in need
BEAUMONT — An organization that builds beds for children in need and delivers them is asking for your help. The local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is hosting a play Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue in Beaumont. The play, Into the Woods, is set...
KFDM-TV
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KFDM-TV
Mother and child suffer minor injuries after tire hits window at Lumberton restaurant
LUMBERTON — A tandem tire came off an 18 wheeler, crashed against a glass window at Crazy Jose's restaurant in Lumberton, then rolled across the street and came to rest in the parking lot of a convenience store at about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to information Police Chief Danny Sullins provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont-PA jobless rate remains the same month-to-month and drops year-to-year
BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The jobless rate for Beaumont-Port Arthur was 7.3% in July, the same rate as June, but down from the 10.1% rate in July 2021, according to a report released today by the Texas Workforce Commission. The rate remains the second highest in Texas, behind McAllen with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
JCSO seeks assistance in identifying auto burglary suspects
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for help from the community in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects. Several guns have been taken from parked vehicles in recent weeks. Some cars were left unlocked, while others had their windows broken. These two young men, among others,...
Comments / 0