Wellman-Union Lady Cat Volleyball preview, schedule, and roster. Like the BHS Lady Cubs Volleyball squad, Wellman-Union Lady Cats Volleyball team gained a new coach this season. Of course, the coach is a familiar face, Jennifer Hogue. The Lady Cats that are on the team this season, may have had Hogue as a coach in Jr. High and have had her as a teacher at some point. Hogue comes back to WUISD after leaving for a year and is very excited and ready.

WELLMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO