towntalkradio.com
Frances Coy Upton
Funeral services for Frances Coy Gray Upton will be held at 10 am Friday, August 19, 2022, at Brownfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery. There will be a public viewing at Brownfield Funeral Home on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 10 am to 8...
towntalkradio.com
TownTalk Show On-Demand: BIDCorp
Listen to this edition of the TownTalk Show On-Demand as we visit with Gina Caswell, Executive Director for Brownfield Industrial Development Corporation (BIDCorp). We visit about an important change and companies that received some major funding.
towntalkradio.com
Sports Beat Show On-Demand: Brownfield Head Football Coach Flores
Listen to this edition of the Sports Beat Show as we visit with BISD’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Flores. He breaks down this year’s team and talks about offense and defense, plus a look at the schedule. Check it out!
towntalkradio.com
Wellman-Union Lady Cat Volleyball wants a District Title
Wellman-Union Lady Cat Volleyball preview, schedule, and roster. Like the BHS Lady Cubs Volleyball squad, Wellman-Union Lady Cats Volleyball team gained a new coach this season. Of course, the coach is a familiar face, Jennifer Hogue. The Lady Cats that are on the team this season, may have had Hogue as a coach in Jr. High and have had her as a teacher at some point. Hogue comes back to WUISD after leaving for a year and is very excited and ready.
