Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury “going to have to retire” due to “stuff” going on
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says Tyson Fury has some stuff going on that will force him to retire from the sport. Wilder says he doesn’t want to reveal what’s happening with Fury’s life that is requiring him to get out of the sport, but with the way he’s talking, the ‘Gypsy King’ did something wrong.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Luke Rockhold makes startling admission about Paulo Costa — ‘He scares me’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
Dana White responds after former UFC champion Luke Rockhold accuses him of “suppressing the sport”
UFC President Dana White has responded after former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold accused him of “suppressing the sport”. Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will be ending his three-year hiatus tomorrow evening at UFC 278 when he squares off with perennial middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ahead of the fight, which serves...
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”
Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring?
No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
Jake Paul hits back at Kamaru Usman for “easy fight” comments: “I did better than you did against Tyron Woodley”
Jake Paul has responded to Kamaru Usman’s recent comments downplaying a fight against him. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to face Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278 tomorrow night. The two first met at UFC on Fox 17 in December 2015, with Usman winning by decision. Now, seven years later, they’re set to run it back.
UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.
stillrealtous.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE
Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches
WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Mike Tyson Photographed In Wheelchair At Airport, Sparking Fan Concerns
Boxing legend Mike Tyson was recently photographed in a wheelchair during a recent visit to an airport, sparking some concern amongst fans. Fans have raised some concerns on social media after Tyson was photographed at Miami International Airport, being wheeled around in a wheelchair. Tyson actually posed for photos with...
Gilbert Burns Claims Jorge Masvidal Has Verbally Agreed To Fight Him, UFC Determining Date
Gilbert Burns claims Jorge Masvidal has already agreed to fight him, and the UFC is trying to narrow down a date. Gilbert Burns Claims Jorge Masvidal Fight In Works. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Burns confirmed that “Gamebred” has verbally agreed to the welterweight matchup, but maintained nothing has officially been signed quite yet.
Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December
Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
Luke Rockhold Blasts The UFC for Association With Nelk Boys
Luke Rockhold is fed up with the UFC’s association with pop culture YouTubers. Luke Rockhold is entering into his 11th UFC fight this weekend when he takes on Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold came up in the Strikeforce organization and made his way into the UFC back in 2013. He worked his way up to a title shot in 2015 and became the middleweight champion. He later took some time away from competition and is now returning after three years.
UFC 278 Weigh-In Results: Usman & Edwards Make Weight
The UFC 278 weigh-in results are in, and our main event welterweight title bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman is set. UFC 278 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend (Sat. August 20, 2022). In the main event, UFC...
