ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 1

Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”

Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas. Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retiring?

No one can wrestle forever, and former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James recently got the wrestling world talking when she posted the following tweet saying that she feels she’s done with wrestling:. The tweet got quite the reaction from fans as they made it clear that they don’t...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Aljamain Sterling
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Rob Font
bjpenndotcom

UFC bantamweight Julia Avila reveals she had to take a second job just to make ends meet: “It’s a dog and pony show. I’m just as replaceable as anyone else on the roster”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julia Avila has discussed her fighting career in a series of tweets. ‘Raging Panda’ has been out of the octagon since her victory over Julia Stoliarenko in June 2021. The bout was a solid rebound for Avila, as she was previously coming off a loss to Sijara Eubanks. Since joining the promotion, the 34-year-old has gone 3-1 inside the cage.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Found Out About Karrion Kross Returning To WWE

Fans have seen some interesting returns in recent weeks and Karrion Kross recently got people talking when he appeared on SmackDown and attacked Drew McIntyre. It seems that Kross is being inserted into the title picture as he’s been taunting Roman Reigns and it’s been reported that he’s now listed as the number 2 heel on the SmackDown brand.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion Told Vince McMahon And Triple H To Stop Booking Him In Matches

WWE has been home to some iconic tag teams over the years and in 2014 the New Age Outlaws got back into the title picture when they won the WWE Tag Team Titles. They held the belts for a short run before dropping them to The Usos, and Road Dogg recently revealed on The Wrestling Outlaws that he asked Triple H and Vince McMahon to stop booking him after he and Billy Gunn dropped the belts.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Epic#Combat#Mma#Ufc San Diego
MiddleEasy

Brandon Moreno Wants to Fight ‘Fat’ Figueiredo in December

Brandon Moreno is just weeks removed from a spectacular third-round knockout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 in July. The former flyweight world champion returned to the Octagon and regained his title, sort of. His win over Kara-France earned him the promotion’s interim flyweight crown as the reigning world champion Deiveson Figueiredo continues to recover from a hand injury.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Luke Rockhold Blasts The UFC for Association With Nelk Boys

Luke Rockhold is fed up with the UFC’s association with pop culture YouTubers. Luke Rockhold is entering into his 11th UFC fight this weekend when he takes on Paulo Costa at UFC 278. Rockhold came up in the Strikeforce organization and made his way into the UFC back in 2013. He worked his way up to a title shot in 2015 and became the middleweight champion. He later took some time away from competition and is now returning after three years.
UFC
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy