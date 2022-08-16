Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox11online.com
New ride proposed for Bay Beach
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
Peshtigo's Badger Park re-opens after redesign
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A Peshtigo park is re-opening to the public after years of designing and building. The Badger Boardwalk park has seen many years of fun and togetherness since opening in 1995. However, the park had several safety concerns that needed to be addressed. A group of six moms...
A glimpse of the Arthur Anderson and Kaye Barker sail through Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A couple ships passed through Green Bay Thursday including the Arthur Anderson. The Arthur Anderson is the last one to have contact with the SS Edmund Fitzgerald before it sank in 1975. The other ship was the Kaye Barker. Thanks to Jason for sharing these with...
Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
Thompson Center programs paused following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Drivers may experience delays as construction begins on 9-mile span of Hwy. 41
(WLUK) -- Drivers may experience delays on their way to work beginning Monday due to construction on Highway 41. A nine-mile span of 41 is set to undergo a resurfacing project from Norfield Road in Brown County to near Highway 141 in Brown County. The state Department of Transportation says...
Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
White Pillars Museum receives $1 million donation for renovation
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. “The White Pillars building is one of the oldest buildings in De Pere," says President of...
Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
Atlanta zoo adopts surrendered reptile from Waukesha storage locker
One of the dozens of reptiles surrendered from a storage unit in Waukesha will become an animal ambassador at a zoo in Atlanta. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha took the reptiles in last month after receiving a call from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender his animals.
Work continues toward trial in lawsuit over Marinette County PFAS pollution
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Work continues on a lawsuit filed by the state against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products regarding PFAS pollution in Marinette County, but the parties aren’t ready to set a trial date yet. In March, the state Dept. of Justice filed the civil lawsuit, alleging the...
Fond du Lac resident does not feel safe after homicide in her neighborhood
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Around 7:20 this morning Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an apparent gunshot wound.
What to watch for: Week 1
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The high school football season kicks off Thursday, and there are some interesting matchups to keep an eye on. With that in mind, here's what to watch for during Week 1:. Bay Port is No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11 and has a road...
Fox Valley bars crack down on fake IDs as a new college semester approaches
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WLUK) -- As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with fake...
Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
NWTC president announces retirement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over the years,...
