Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

New ride proposed for Bay Beach

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Fair fun continues in Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Fair fun continues this weekend in De Pere. The Brown County Fair is today and tomorrow. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spent some time on the fair grounds to see what’s in-store for the weekend. To learn more, click here.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay launches Conservation Corps program by planting sunflowers

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's AmeriCorps program is finally a reality. With around $630,000 in grants, the Conservation Corps hopes to bring more preservation efforts to the city's 2,658 acres of recreational space and greenways. A garden of sunflowers will soon take over two acres of the JBS development...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Peshtigo's Badger Park re-opens after redesign

PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- A Peshtigo park is re-opening to the public after years of designing and building. The Badger Boardwalk park has seen many years of fun and togetherness since opening in 1995. However, the park had several safety concerns that needed to be addressed. A group of six moms...
PESHTIGO, WI
Green Bay, WI
Government
County
Brown County, WI
City
Eagle, WI
Brown County, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Kites take to the sky ahead of Saturday Soar on the Shore Festival in Algoma

ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Kites of all sizes are taking to the skies near the Lake Michigan shoreline. It's all part of Saturday's Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival. A giant fossil was spotted Friday morning floating over Crescent Beach in Algoma. It's called a trilobite, and the giant nylon fossil measures 21-feet across from eye to bulging eye.
ALGOMA, WI
Fox11online.com

Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Thompson Center programs paused following fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed

MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

White Pillars Museum receives $1 million donation for renovation

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. “The White Pillars building is one of the oldest buildings in De Pere," says President of...
DE PERE, WI
News Break
Politics
Fox11online.com

Brown County awards $1 million of ARPA funding to local nonprofits

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says that the...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Atlanta zoo adopts surrendered reptile from Waukesha storage locker

One of the dozens of reptiles surrendered from a storage unit in Waukesha will become an animal ambassador at a zoo in Atlanta. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue in Menasha took the reptiles in last month after receiving a call from a reptile breeder in Waukesha who needed to surrender his animals.
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox11online.com

What to watch for: Week 1

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The high school football season kicks off Thursday, and there are some interesting matchups to keep an eye on. With that in mind, here's what to watch for during Week 1:. Bay Port is No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11 and has a road...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

NWTC president announces retirement

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over the years,...
GREEN BAY, WI

