Former Navy SEAL and Author Willard Chesney Joins CBS SEAL Team Actor Justin Melnick With NFT Collection Release On The ReserveBlock RBX Network Proceeds To Benefit The Boot Campaign

Read full article on original website
Related
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS・
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City
Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck Starred in This Movie Together Years Before ‘Magnum P.I.’
When it came to the hit show Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck might have been the main draw for fans, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, portrayed by Roger E. Mosley. Playing a helicopter pilot, Mosley used his stardom on the show to become a noticeable star in the television industry. Sadly, on Sunday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the actor passed away. 83 years old at the time, Mosley’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Reveals the Show Is Filming in Thailand
When it comes to traveling a bit, S.W.A.T. is taking it to another level as Shemar Moore and the cast are in Thailand. Yes, Moore, who plays Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson on the CBS drama, is right there in the middle of all the action. The TV show will be airing new episodes later this fall as part of the network’s Friday night lineup.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Speaks Out About Her Favorite ‘Post-Gibbs’ Scene
When Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs walked away from the team on NCIS, fans and castmembers both feared that he’d leave a giant hole in the series. But as star Katrina Law said, it didn’t take long for everyone to realize that the characters were a “family” with or without their sage leader. And she remembers exactly when she understood that.
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Speaks on Helping the Show Thrive as the ‘New Guy’
For the first time in NCIS history, the series featured two characters who basically lived a Gibbs-free life. Yet the show survived and thrived and now is in production for season 20. The showrunners certainly were taking a risk this time last year when they hired Gary Cole and elevated...
Mark Harmon breaks his silence about leaving NCIS after almost 20 years as he shares that Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is 'not retired' but living in Alaska
Mark Harmon has broken his silence about leaving NCIS after 20 years. The 70-year-old actor - who starred as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for nearly two decades - told Entertainment Tonight he was happy with his character. 'Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought...
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Explains How the Role Is ‘Everything’ She Dreamed Of
Vanessa Lachey, who plays Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, is apparently counting her blessings when it comes to her CBS show. Lachey anchors this popular show, which is a spinoff from the O.G. show NCIS. The actress was recently asked about her role and the show itself. We get a little view of her perspective thanks to Entertainment Tonight.
Comments / 0