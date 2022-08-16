A 19-year-old Hartland woman is charged in the Arrowhead prom threat, threatening Waukesha Humane Society staff

A Hartland woman charged with making a threat against the Arrowhead High School prom and another at the Waukesha Humane Society has been bound over for trial after pleading not guilty on Friday.

Olivia Kobb, 19, faces six felony charges in the two cases, three accusing her of making terrorist threats and three accusing her of bail jumping for violating conditions in other pending cases.

The charges stem from two separate incidents.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court, the first occurred April 11 when Kobb, a former Arrowhead student, posted a comment on TikTok that said, “Where dat arrowhead prom at we all are trying go shoot it up.” Kobb made the comment using her own account on a post about the separation of church and state, the complaint said.

The comment was reported to authorities, who later referred it to the FBI. Federal authorities alerted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, which alerted Arrowhead staff. Increased patrols and safety measures were put in place for the prom, which took place May 14 at the Ingleside Hotel, Waukesha.

When questioned by law enforcement, Kobb initially denied making the comment but reportedly admitted to it later, saying that the prom did deserve to be shot up, the complaint said.

The second incident took place May 10 at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, when Kobb brought her dog in for shots and entered a restricted area. When a volunteer approached her, Kobb became aggravated and said something to the effect of, "My mom could get out of the car now and put a bullet through your head," according to another criminal complaint.

As a result, HAWS left numerous voicemails saying it would not accept Kobb for future appointments. Despite the attempts to contact Kobb, she and her father showed up on May 12. Staff denied them entry. Kobb reportedly became aggravated and made another comment: "You deserve to be choked out or to have a bullet in your head," the complaint said.

After leaving, she also reportedly called HAWS and said, "Just so you know, just so you know, my guys are going to shoot up your place."

When investigators questioned Kobb about the incidents, she admitted to making the comments because the staff are unpaid volunteers and couldn't tell her what to do, according to the criminal complaint.

She also alleged that staff members were abusing her dog.

She admitted to saying she was going to shoot a staff member in the head and created a gun using her thumb and index finger and pointed it at her own head as she said it, the complaint said.

Kobb also reportedly admitted to making the threat when she returned May 12 and was denied entry.

These aren't the only charges that Kobb faces at the moment. There are also three other open cases against her, according to online court records.

The first involves two felony charges alleging she threw bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor and bail jumping, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The second involves two felony charges of bail jumping and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

The third includes two misdemeanor charges of unlawful phone use by threatening harm and disorderly conduct.

Kobb is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 22 for a hearing on all the open cases.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

