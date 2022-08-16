ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Indecent exposure: Couple arrested for sex on Ohio Ferris wheel

By Peggy Gallek, Talia Naquin
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sP5ZW_0hJJhYgD00

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A couple was arrested and charged with public indecency after police say they engaged in sexual intercourse on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point .

According to Sandusky police reports, witnesses told police they saw the two 32-year-olds engaging in a sexual act around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the ride.

3-year-old run over in Akron parking lot

“We go on, and it was going well until we stopped at the top,” one witness told police. “My friend saw the couple in front of us having sexual intercourse and pointed it out to the rest of us.”

The four witnesses, two adult females and two juvenile females said they tried to alert staff while the ride was still going but workers were unable to hear them. When the ride stopped, the witnesses reported the incident to security officers and police.

“I was able to have a perfect view of their cart,” another witness told officers. “They were going back and forth and laughing at us being visibly upset.”

Another witness, a juvenile, told officers she was very shaken up about what she witnessed. Cedar Point police contacted the parents of the two juveniles and informed them of what took place.

“Due to two witnesses being juveniles the charge was enhanced to a misdemeanor of the first degree, the report stated.

The couple first denied the allegations. The female told officers she had shorts on under her dress and dropped her cigarette pack out of them.  She said she bent over to pick them up and her friend helped her.

‘Holding her hostage’: Alligator kills woman during attack,

“I then spoke to the couple again and advised them that the girls clearly saw what they were doing,” Sandusky Officer Nicole Kennedy Bogard wrote in her report. “Eventually the couple did admit that they were engaged in sexual intercourse.

The two were released on personal bonds and are due back in court to face the charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sandusky, OH
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Police#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Cedar Point
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy