ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How Texas schools are trying to avoid a teacher resignation repeat

By Kelly Wiley
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NikAW_0hJJhWul00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a new school year begins, Texas is reeling from a record number of teacher resignations. While leaders and districts look for solutions to combat recruitment and retention challenges, some worry classrooms may continue to be left without qualified educators.

But what’s really behind the shortage? To find out, we obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.

Click here to explore our interactive story.

Go directly to each chapter in this investigation by using the links below:

KXAN Investigators obtained these exit forms from hundreds of Austin ISD teachers who quit their jobs in the middle of the school year since the pandemic began, and similar data from several other districts across the state, revealing how inflation, stagnant salaries and last-minute legislative mandates led to state-wide teacher shortages. It spoke to teachers, districts and lawmakers about the current situation — and what can be done to fix it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Kxan#Austin Isd#Nexstar Media Inc
KTSA

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”

Sanitary tampons for menstruation period over pink background. Female health care concept. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement. The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John...
ODESSA, TX
KENS 5

‘I will resign’: Gov. Abbott’s order to investigate trans youth elicited anger, confusion inside state protective services, internal emails show

DALLAS — Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding legal opinion arguing that gender-affirming care for children could be considered child abuse sent shockwaves through the state agency responsible for investigating abuse, according to hundreds of Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails. The emails, obtained by WFAA through...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
BigCountryHomepage

51 years in education and she’s not stopping now

The 73-year-old educator has spent the better half of her career teaching countless Texas students in both public and private school. Bagley joined San Marcos Academy in 2018, where she's now finding herself teaching children of previous students she taught at Crockett Elementary in San Marcos CISD, starting in 1986.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."

"Greg Abbott is the inflation governor. Property taxes are up 40% since he took office. Electricity bills are up $45/month thanks to his grid failure. Internet costs are up across rural TX after he vetoed broadband support. Phone bills are up 625% to an “unprecedented” level." Beto O'Rouke.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy