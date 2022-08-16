ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mack Brown takes subtle shot at John Calipari, UK

By Zack Pearson
 4 days ago

Mack Brown and his UNC football program are preparing for Week 0 here in just under two weeks as they look to rebound in the 2022 college football season following a disappointing 2021 campaign. And ahead of the season, Brown is making the media rounds including an appearance on the “Paul Finebaum Show” Monday afternoon.

To open the interview, Brown took a subtle dig at Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops.

“Thanks Paul. Great to see you! May I say, our basketball coach Hubert Davis and I are getting along wonderfully,” Brown said with a laugh . “We can start with that to get it out of the way if you were going to bring it up or question it at all. Hubert was at practice the other day. We are great friends and really enjoy each other.”

The joke is in relation to Calipari calling Kentucky a “basketball school” during a recent interview that didn’t make Stoops happy. The Kentucky football coach fired back at Cal saying the football team wasn’t born on third base, hinting that Cal inherited a legacy program already.

While there’s some tension in Lexington, things appear to be Sunny in Chapel Hill as Brown and Davis are close friends and are both hoping to find success this year.

