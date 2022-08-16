ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Martha Stewart pairs fast fashion with high fashion: ‘Very chic’

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgqui_0hJJh83o00

Just call her budget chic.

Martha Stewart surprised fans with her affordable style over the weekend, posting an Instagram photo of herself in a glittery gold lounge set by fast fashion retailer Fashion Nova — and her followers were mixed on the choice.

Posing in a sparkly tunic with matching pants, the cookbook author held her shades in a glam pose as she visited Las Vegas to celebrate the launch of her first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart.

She added some luxe accessories to her casual look, choosing glittery Simon Miller “Bubble” clogs ($425) and shoulder-grazing earrings by Brunello Cucinelli ($1,795) to elevate the ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCQKv_0hJJh83o00
Stewart took her loungewear look to a press event for her new restaurant.
marthastewart48/Instagram

In a second photo, Stewart stood next to a golf cart , clutching a shiny gold crossbody purse and writing, “@fashionnova made my very chic but inexpensive gold splashed two piece leisure suit. worn with @brunellocucinelli_brand earrings and @simonmillerusa clogs. perfect for press luncheon regarding @thebedfordbymarthastewart.”

Chrissy Tiegen, for one, was pumped about the lifestyle guru’s style switchup. “MARTHA X FASHION NOVA PLEASE GOD,” she commented.

“Martha for fashion nova is a cultural reset i just know it,” a fan added, while another said, “Nothing beats comfort and style!!! Party on, Martha!!!”

Others weren’t so sure about the outfit, like one fan who wrote, “Who put this woman in fashionnova. Show yourselves IMMEDIATELY,” and another who said, “martha… please fire your stylist xoxo.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaDro_0hJJh83o00
The restaurant owner piled on the glitz for her friend Douglas Friedman’s birthday party.
marthastewart48/Instagram

Others were disappointed about the normally high-end entrepreneur promoting fast fashion. “No, even you do not get a pass for wearing fashionnova,” a follower commented. “This is a heavy misstep.”

“Martha in fast fashion pains me,” another added. “They’re destroying our planet!!!”

Her bargain set wasn’t the first sparkly look Stewart sported in recent days; she wore a similar metallic lounge look in an August 4 post, causing fans to wonder if she’d forgotten her pants.

The foodie also rocked gold sequin pants and a coordinating sequin blazer for photographer Douglas Friedman’s 50th birthday at her restaurant on Saturday, with fellow guests also getting in on the glitter aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0WIq_0hJJh83o00
Stewart celebrated her restaurant launch with pal Snoop Dogg.
Getty Images for Caesars Enterta

The fashion fun didn’t stop there; Stewart wore a feather-trimmed frock by Valentino for The Bedford’s opening on Friday — and while the designer look is currently on sale for $4,493, it’s certainly a far cry from the bargain duds she wo re earlier.

Stewart was joined by Snoop Dogg in a toast to her restaurant. “Partner in wine,” he wrote on Instagram , referring to their collaboration with wine brand 19 Crimes.

While the internet might be divided on Martha’s Fashion Nova vibes, we can all lift a glass to her Vegas success.

