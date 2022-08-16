ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Southern Charm’ star Naomie Olindo admits she kissed Whitney Sudler-Smith

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckqv6_0hJJh4Wu00

“Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo admits she locked lips with the show’s creator, Whitney Sudler-Smith, one night.

“Oh my God, speaking of the dog wedding, I didn’t tell you, but right after, I did kiss Whitney,” Olindo, 30, told a stunned Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll in a sneak peek for Thursday’s all-new episode.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute!” Kroll, 35, screamed over the phone, adding, “This is juicy, I love this!”

Bonaparte, 43, also continued to interrogate her friend about the steamy make-out session. When she asked Olindo if she liked it, the reality star confessed she enjoyed her time with Sudler-Smith, 54.

“It was fun,” a calm, yet hungover Olindo told her pals as she played out the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQO3V_0hJJh4Wu00
“Southern Charm” star Naomie Olindo says she and Whitney Sudler-Smith made out.
Bravo

The Bravolebrity then admitted he “spent the night” at her house, but she didn’t divulge exactly what went down.

“You were spooning with Whitney, and you didn’t f–king tell me?” Bonaparte, still in shock, asked her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1l6Z_0hJJh4Wu00
Bonaparte was stunned after learning about the make-out sesh.
Bravo

While Olindo kept tight-lipped on exactly how far they took their connection, she revealed that Sudler-Smith thought it’d be ideal if the two of them had children one day.

“He was like, ‘We need to breed,’” Olindo recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘Mom [Patricia Altschul] would love it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlU4C_0hJJh4Wu00
Olindo claimed Sudler-Smith suggested they “breed.”
Stephanie Diani/Bravo

The L’ABEYE founder then asked Kroll and Bonaparte to keep the juicy details to themselves, but they both admitted it’d be hard.

In another preview for Thursday’s episode, Kroll told his best friend – Olindo’s ex-boyfriend Craig Conover – about the rendezvous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHufc_0hJJh4Wu00
Kroll ended up telling best bud Craig Conover all the juicy details.
Bravo

“What the f–k,” Conover replied after Kroll broke the news.

The “Southern Charm” cast has been known to cross the friend boundary every now and then. Sudler-Smith also hooked up with Kathryn Dennis during Season 1, while Olindo and Conover hooked up twice last summer while they were both single.

Conover has since been dating “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo since last fall. Olindo has been dating but doesn’t appear to be involved in a serious relationship at the moment.

“Southern Charm” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 9

Related
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Says She and Austen Kroll Are Exclusive, Moved On From Ciara Drama and ‘Calculated’ Madison

Despite what the critics — and Austen Kroll’s former flames may think — he and Olivia Flowers are still going strong as season 8 of Southern Charm airs on Bravo. “We are in a good place. We had an incredible summer together and traveled and we're still good,” the 30-year-old exclusively told Us Weekly, confirming […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Slams Madison LeCroy: She’s Been ‘On a World Tour’ of Shade Since Alex Rodriguez Drama

Southern hospitality? Kathryn Dennis had some choice words for her Southern Charm costar, Madison LeCroy, regarding the hairstylist's drama with Alex Rodriguez. “She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out,” Kathryn, 30, quipped on the Thursday, August 4, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. […]
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Dennis
Person
Patricia Altschul
Page Six

See Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding dress from second Ben Affleck ceremony

Jennifer Lopez liked marrying Ben Affleck so much, she did it twice. The “Gigli” actors staged a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia home on August 20 for extended friends and family one month after their low-key Las Vegas wedding. The bride wore a stunning gown featuring short sleeves, a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette that cascaded into a long, ruffled train. And, to add extra drama, she sported a whopping 20-foot veil, which all five of their children — Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme as well as Affleck’s Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, — helped carry on a walkway leading...
RICEBORO, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Wedding#Bravo The Bravolebrity
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year

A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1

90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and Husband Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship Timeline

A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for more than two decades — and reality TV hasn’t dimmed their spark. The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months pregnant with daughter Alexia when she and the Mexico native walked down the aisle.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas

The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy