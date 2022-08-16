ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shopify-Backed Global-E Online Stock Exploded Higher This Morning

By Danny Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 29.5%. As of 11:38 a.m. ET, the stock was up 27.9%.

The catalyst that sent the e-commerce cross-border specialist higher was the company's quarterly financial results, which were far better than investors had expected.

So what

Global-E Online generated second-quarter revenue of $87.3 million, which jumped 52% year over year, pushed higher by gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $534 million, which surged 64%. This resulted in a loss per share of $0.25.

To give those numbers context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $83.5 million and a loss per share of $0.30, so Global-E cleared both those hurdles with ease.

Investors were particularly excited about the company's improving adjusted gross profit, which surged 77% year over year, resulting in an adjusted gross margin of 41.8%, much improved from 36% in the prior-year quarter.

Global-E also announced a major partnership with Disney to support the House of Mouse with its sale of consumer products to customers around the globe.

Now what

Investors will recall that Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) inked a strategic partnership with Global-E Online, making it the exclusive provider of cross-border services for its merchants. Additionally, Shopify currently holds roughly 14.4 million shares of Global-E Online stock, a 9% stake valued at nearly $507 million. This gives the company a large and growing base of potential customers in need of its cross-border services.

Perhaps most importantly, after slashing its full-year guidance last quarter, Global-E shocked investors by not only increasing its outlook but also raising it to its highest point so far this year. The company is now expecting revenue of $416 million at the midpoint of its guidance (up from $393 million), which would represent growth of about 70%.

After a beat and a raise, investors are clearly convinced that the death of e-commerce has been exaggerated, proving once again that Global-E Online stock is still a buy .

Danny Vena has positions in Global-e Online Ltd., Shopify, and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Global-e Online Ltd., Shopify, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify, long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify, and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

