Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Sheetz moving to new location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke is expected to close after its new location opens in the fall. “Sheetz is currently in the process of building a new store along King Street that is anticipated to open to the public this fall. We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result, we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” PR Manager Nick Ruffner said.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

The Fit Club opens third location on Piney Forest Road in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a new gym in the River City. Owner and operator William Crowder recently opened the Fit Club in Danville. It's on Piney Forest Road behind Bargain Outlet. Crowder said he opened his first location in South Hill and then last year opened his second...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Saturday morning shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

3 people displaced, $20,000 in damages after Vinton apartment fire

VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a commercial structure fire around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 100 block of Pine Street. Arriving crews from Vinton's Station 2 found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Water disruption expected for some along Forest Road due to a line relocation

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Regional Water Authority announces a water disruption for BRWA customers along Forest road between Cottontown Road and Graves Mill Road intersections. The disruption is due to a water line relocation to the Graves Mill Road Lane expansion project. This water disruption will take...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

VSP investigating fatal Bedford County crash

BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Aug 18) at 3:24 p.m. on Route 122, near just north of Campers Paradise Trail in Bedford County. A 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south on Route...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

