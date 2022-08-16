Read full article on original website
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
'Housing influx:' Danville could need 2,400 additional homes ahead of casino's completion
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — With the Virginia Caesars Resort and casino coming to the River City, the demand for housing will be high. "For the past five years the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County have announced over 1.2 billion dollars worth of investment and over 4,000 jobs," said Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Danville Corrie Bobe.
WSET
Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Homicide investigation underway in Roanoke following Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says they were dispatched to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a man with gunshot wounds at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say the man arrived via a personal vehicle and a crime scene has not been located. The man lost...
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. leaders dedicate, rename bridges in Hurt, Chatham for fallen troopers
CHATHAM, Va. (WSET) — Bridges in Pittsylvania County were dedicated to two fallen Virginia State Police troopers on Friday in Chatham. The U.S. 29 North Bridge in Hurt was renamed after Trooper Henry Brooks, Jr. The Route 57 Bridge in Chatham was renamed after Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. Both troopers died after being injured in the line of duty.
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WSET
'Move Over:' Roanoke Co. Officers give reminder after responding to car fire on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department has a reminder for all drivers after they responded to a car fire on Interstate 81 on Thursday. "Please remember that when you see flashing lights on the side of the road to please slow down and move over!!," the department wrote on Facebook.
WSET
3 people displaced, $20,000 in damages after Vinton apartment fire
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a commercial structure fire around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday morning in the 100 block of Pine Street. Arriving crews from Vinton's Station 2 found smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.
