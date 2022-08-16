ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD faculty, staff address barriers leading to chronic absence

LOS ANGELES — In the days leading up to LAUSD return to school this week, teachers and staff across the District made house calls to ensure students’ basic needs are met. A recent LA Times report revealed nearly half of all LAUSD students were considered chronically absent for most of last school year and that number is even higher in low-income areas like Watts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC teen advances as write-in candidate in 59th Assembly District race

By all accounts, Leon Sit, 19, lost the June primary for California’s 59th Assembly District by a mile. "My opponent, Phillip Chen, got 75,555 votes," he said. And Sit got just 551, but enough for him to finish second, which is all that’s required in the state, surpassing the other write-in candidate who had only 58 votes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County’s COVID hospitalization drop to 250

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals is down another 21 people to 250, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 31 were being treated in intensive care, down from 36 the previous day.Those numbers come one day after...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Glendale's Americana hosting weekend 'summer block party'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the weekend upon us, The Americana at Brand is making sure its guests know summer isn't over yet. Starting Friday, Angelenos heading to Glendale's outdoor shopping center can enjoy a summer block party hosted by Apple TV+ that runs until Sunday. The family-friendly event...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Raids, indictments lead to 28 arrests targeting South LA street gang

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force acting in response to federal indictments alleging crimes including racketeering, extortion of local businesses and drug and weapons trafficking.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Stretch of Griffith Park drive to permanently close to cars

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Operation results in seizure of hundreds of stolen catalytic converters

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — A law enforcement operation to crack down on vehicle catalytic converter thefts in Perris led to the seizure of more than 400 converters and the identification of unlicensed auto repair shops, authorities said Thursday. The sweep was conducted Wednesday by the Riverside County Vehicle Dismantler...
PERRIS, CA

